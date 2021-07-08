Doubts over Dundee’s League Cup trip to Ross County after Staggies forfeit opening fixture against Forfar

Doubt has been cast over Dundee’s trip to Dingwall next weekend after Ross County forfeited their opening Premier Sports Cup match due to a Covid outbreak.

The SPFL announced today they had awarded Forfar Athletic a 3-0 win in Saturday’s tie between the Staggies and the League Two club.

That was after County informed the governing body that they could not fulfil the fixture.

Forfar described the situation as a “hollow” way to obtain three points and wished all at Ross County the best of health.

On Tuesday, the Highland club announced they had stopped all football operations after a number of positive Covid-19 cases were found.

Ross County indicated in a statement they are working with authorities to return to training next week ahead of the home clash with Dundee next Sunday.

However, if they are not in a position to do that it could mean another forfeit and three points for the Dark Blues.

An SPFL spokesman said: “Consistent with the announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of last year’s competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat.

“Accordingly, Forfar Athletic have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“This announcement demonstrates the continuing threat of disruption to SPFL competitions by Covid-19, particularly given the current levels of transmission of the virus throughout the country.

“We wish the affected players and staff the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with Ross County in the coming days.”

County, meanwhile, released a club statement along the same lines but added: “We are working hard with all authorities to re-open our football department later next week.”

‘Hollow and unfortunate’

At the start of last season, Forfar were in the Staggies’ situation following a number of Covid cases within their squad.

And Dundee were also involved as they were awarded a 3-0 win after the Loons informed the SPFL they could not fulfil the fixture.

On Thursday, a Forfar statement read: “Although this is a rather hollow and certainly unfortunate way to obtain three points, the boot was of course on the other foot at the commencement of last season’s competition when the Athies were unable to fulfil their opening fixture at Dens Park.

“It also comes at a time when supporters albeit in small numbers were being allowed to return to the stand and terracing and at this juncture we can only hope that our second home group fixture against Montrose on Tuesday evening goes ahead as scheduled.

“Most importantly all connected with Forfar Athletic wish the affected players and staff up at Dingwall all the best in their recovery process.”