Victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel to protest AGAIN at Holyrood as anger grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel to protest AGAIN at Holyrood as anger grows

New SNP health chief Neil Gray is in the spotlight less than two weeks after taking over from Michael Matheson.

By Justin Bowie
Victims of Professor Sam Eljamel protested outside Holyrood.
Victims of Sam Eljamel protesting at a previous rally. Image: DC Thomson.

Victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel will hold a protest outside Holyrood again this week as they demand urgent progress on the long-awaited public inquiry.

Dozens of campaigners, harmed by the rogue doctor, will rally on Wednesday as they put new SNP health chief Neil Gray in the spotlight.

Victims are also concerned by uncertainty over under-fire National Clinical Director Jason Leitch’s role in setting up the inquiry.

Former Dundee doctor Eljamel repeatedly harmed patients while he was employed by NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013.

‘Not acceptable’

First Minister Humza Yousaf ordered a full public inquiry into the scandal last September last year, relenting to repeated pleas from patients made over several years.

Ex-health secretary Michael Matheson, who quit earlier this month, also said a separate one-to-one review of all patients’ cases would be held.

Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel
Former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson

But since then Eljamel’s victims have voiced their frustration at the slow rate of progress in getting the dual probes into the debacle underway.

“The Scottish Government needs to immediately cease treating patients like the can that constantly gets kicked up the street,” said lead campaigner Jules Rose.

She added: “It is atrocious that we are, yet again, having to resort to staging a protest to achieve any movement. It’s not acceptable.”

SNP leader Mr Yousaf was criticised last month when he was unable to confirm the public inquiry will begin this year.

New SNP health secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA.

Campaigners protesting outside parliament on Wednesday want a chair for the inquiry to be appointed quickly.

Scottish Government officials say a candidate has been identified, but as of yet an announcement has not been made.

Kinross mum Ms Rose added: “We are hoping that Neil Gray will do a better job than his predecessors. He needs to take this matter seriously.”

Glenrothes grandmother Theresa Mallett, another victim, will also be among the crowd at this week’s Eljamel rally.

She told us: “We want to send a clear message to the government and Neil Gray: they must deal with our inquiry immediately. A chair must be appointed soon.”

‘Progressing necessary work’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scottish Government officials are progressing the necessary work to establish both the independent clinical review and public inquiry.

“Once established, these will be carried out and chaired independently of both the Scottish Government and NHS Tayside.

National Clinical Director Jason Leitch. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“Further meetings have taken place this week with prospective chairs and details will be shared publicly as soon as possible and we will ensure that former patients are informed directly wherever possible.”

Last month it emerged Jason Leitch remained an NHS Tayside employee on a secondment to his civil service role.

The revelation raised conflict-of-interest questions, with The Courier later uncovering board meeting minutes suggesting he once held a senior role with the local authority.

More from Politics

An RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off to conduct further strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, earlier this month (Ministry of Defence via AP)
UK-registered cargo ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels ‘at risk of sinking’
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has criticised Israel’s defence against Hamas (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Israel’s actions in Gaza have gone ‘beyond reasonable self-defence’ — Streeting
Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish deputy premier warns Rafah ground invasion would be ‘catastrophic’
Students will be able to spread their loans and bursary payments over a year (PA)
Scottish university students offered option of year-long financial support
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove (Lucy North/PA)
Short-term lets to require planning permission under new proposals
Two customers eat in a largely empty restaurant in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Quarter of hospitality firms out of cash as ‘urgent support’ needed
Workers Party of Britain candidate George Galloway (James Speakman/PA)
Galloway favourite with the bookies for Rochdale by-election success
Reform UK candidate Simon Danczuk (James Speakman/PA)
Danczuk expresses fears of trouble ahead of Rochdale poll
More than three in four teachers believe most pupils leave school without the key financial skills needed, a survey has suggested (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Three in four teachers say most pupils leave school without key financial skills
The Government has said it will crackdown on mobile phones in schools (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Teachers get new guidance as ministers ‘ban’ mobile phones in schools

Conversation