Families hail ‘important day’ as Covid-19 Inquiry begins hearing in Belfast

By Press Association
Brenda Doherty, daughter of Ruth Burke, 82, who died on March 24, 2020, during the pandemic (Liam McBurney/PA)
Relatives of people from Northern Ireland who died during the pandemic have hailed the first sitting of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in Belfast as an “important day”.

A number of bereaved family members gathered outside the Clayton Hotel in Belfast, holding photographs of their loved ones ahead of the first hearing on Tuesday.

The UK-wide inquiry’s hearings in Belfast will run for three weeks and are designed to provide an opportunity to look in “depth” at the decisions taken in Northern Ireland.

This module will investigate the initial response, central government decision-making, political and civil service performance as well as the effectiveness of relationships with governments in the devolved administrations and local and voluntary sectors.

It will also assess decisions behind lockdowns and other non-pharmaceutical interventions.

Former first minister Baroness Arlene Foster, current First Minister Michelle O’Neill (who was deputy first minister during the pandemic), and Health Minister Robin Swann are expected to be among those witnesses to give evidence.

Coronavirus – Mon Jan 10, 2022
Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann (Peter Morrison/PA)

Key figures in Stormont’s Department of Health, including chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young, are also expected to face questions at the inquiry.

A campaign group representing bereaved Northern Ireland families held the public gathering to coincide with the first day of the Belfast sittings.

Brenda Doherty, who lost her mother Ruth Burke, said:”This is a very, very important day for us here in Northern Ireland.

“Over the next three weeks we hope all those who are here to give evidence do so with with truth and honesty and answer questions without any hesitation.

“We want total transparency.”

She added: “It is a very emotional day but it is also a day we are thankful for. We will keep our emotions under wraps today.”

Martina Ferguson, whose mother Ursula Derry died from Covid, said: “There are many questions remain unanswered for families

“There are many answers that need fact-checked.”

At a preliminary hearing in December, it emerged that WhatsApp messages sent by former Stormont ministers during the pandemic have been lost after government-issued electronic devices were wiped.

Those included the devices of Lady Foster and Ms O’Neill.