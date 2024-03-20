Fife Growers Garden broccoli crisps launch products in Morrisons and beyond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Growers Garden broccoli crisps launch products in Morrisons and beyond

A healthier alternative to potato crisps, these broccoli crisps are growing in popularity and are now sold in Morrisons.

By Joanna Bremner
Martin Peel, managing director of Growers Garden, Fife, whose broccoli crisps are now sold in Morrisons and beyond.
Martin Peel, managing director of Growers Garden, Fife, whose broccoli crisps are now sold in Morrisons and beyond. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fife broccoli crisps company Growers Garden has officially launched their product at supermarket giant Morrisons.

Managing director Martin Peel says the response from customers at the local St Andrews Morrisons store has been excellent.

“Right now, we’re front of store and the sales are fantastic,” says Martin.

“We are going out to the stores everyday and sampling, and what we’re seeing is about 70% conversion. The people who try it, around 70% of them put it in their basket.”

The broccoli crisps are a healthy and nutritious alternative to high fat content potato crisps, without sacrificing the flavour.

The best thing about working for Growers Garden?

“It’s seeing people put our crisps in their baskets,” says Martin.

“It’s no longer a case of people thinking ‘broccoli crisps, that might be awful’ – they’re saying, ‘when can we get that in our store?’

How are the Fife broccoli crisps made? Basically a ‘fancy pasta machine’

At Growers Garden‘s base in Cupar, the no nonsense Fife broccoli crisps are made.

They use all the “wonky” broccoli that would otherwise become food waste, as most retailers don’t want to sell misshapen veg.

The flattened crisp “pellets” at Growers Garden ready to be fried. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We take the broccoli, it gets pureed up into a very fine paste,” explains 36-year-old dad Martin.

“We add it to our dry ingredients. That’s corn, potato, peas, spinach and a bit of salt.

“They all get mixed together and it goes through a process called extrusion. This basically turns it into a very thin flat sheet of material.

“And if you equated it to a very fancy pasta machine, you wouldn’t be that far off. That’s what it looks like!

“It passes under a roller and that roller cuts out the right shapes for us.

“So for the broccoli crisp it’s little oval pellets. But you could do squares or triangles or circles or planes or even hippos.

Growers Garden staff members Janis Bumeisters, Andrew Gesing and Paulina Jamieson.
Growers Garden staff members Janis Bumeisters, Andrew Gesing and Paulina Jamieson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“So then we’ve got the pellets. Then go into the fryer and flavouring drum and then into the bags.

“And that’s the finished product!

“There’s not a huge amount of steps involved in it, which is nice.

“It keeps the operation as simple as it can be. As much as my production manager would disagree with that,” he jokes.

‘We’re not saying put the crisps down and go eat a raw broccoli’

These broccoli crisps are a healthier options for both kids and adults, without skimping on the flavourful hit of potato crisps.

“We only fry the product for about five or six seconds or so,” says Martin, “so you retain a lot of the nutrition benefits of the broccoli compared to a potato crisp which is fried for a much longer period of time.

“This means our products only have about half the fat of potato crisps.

“So it’s a much healthier option.”

Growers Garden broccoli crisps or chips are a healthier alternative. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Martin thinks that cheap, healthy options like their Growers Gardens crisps are a potential solution for fighting the obesity epidemic.

“For us, we’re not saying put the crisps down and go eat a raw broccoli,” says Martin.

“If you pick up a bag of crisps, it’s because you want that kind of fatty, salty hit.

“So we give people that with our broccoli chips just in a healthier way.”

People can now afford the healthier option.”

Martin Peel, managing director at Growers Garden

“If you go into a supermarket at the minute, it is cheaper to buy a frozen pizza for a pound than it is to buy fresh fruit and veg and cook a meal from scratch,” continues Martin.

“It’s just become cheaper and more convenient for people and their kids to eat unhealthily.

“At Growers Garden, we’ve made this healthier product, and we’ve managed to get the price down to be in line with potato crisps.

“So people can now afford the healthier option.”

How do the Fife broccoli crisps taste?

So do the Growers Garden crisps, now sold in Morrisons, actually taste any good?

“The original flavour you taste the broccoli more,” explains Martin.

“Sour cream and chive flavour is the best seller by far. There’s also chilli and cheese.

“The cheese one is popular with kids – it tastes like Quavers.

“My three-year-old gets a bag of those with his lunch every day. It’s healthier than Quavers, and now he’s going to grow up eating broccoli.

“I feel like I’ve done my job as a parent now,” he laughs, “I’ve got my kid to eat broccoli!”

Morrisons a great step for Growers Gardens – but they won’t stop selling small

Historically, Growers Gardens sales began in local farm shops and cafes.

“But we still supply a lot of those farm shops and delis,” adds Martin “and for me, it’s quite important that we do.

The Growers Garden team at the factory in Cupar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“These are the customers that stuck by us over the last five years, so we will not be changing that model whatsoever.

“While we will be supplying retailers and some of the bigger wholesalers we will not forget those independents and how they supported us because they helped to get the brand where it is today.”

Growers Garden crisps are now sold in several Morrisons stores, including St Andrews, Edinburgh Gyle, Edinburgh Ferry Road, Perth, East Kilbride Lindsayfield, Glasgow Partick, Glasgow Anniesland & Glasgow Auchinlea.

The product has also launched in hundreds of Co-op stores in England, with more retail rollouts planned this year.

