St Johnstone set-piece horrors are ‘overshadowing everything’ says interim boss Andy Kirk as Saints implode again in Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone set-piece horrors are ‘overshadowing everything’ says interim boss Andy Kirk as Saints implode again in Dingwall

The Perth side blew a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone interim boss, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone interim boss, Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are stuck in a set-piece horror movie.

And caretaker boss, Andy Kirk, has said that the Perth players did the right thing by “digging each other out” after they threw two points away in Dingwall.

But, most importantly, they need to sort it out on the pitch – and fast.

Saints were 3-1 in front against Ross County with just six minutes of the match remaining, thanks to two stunning Nicky Clark second half free-kicks, which followed Drey Wright’s 45th minute equaliser.

But Alex Samuel pulled one back with a close-range finish and then in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Akil Wright was left unmarked to head home a diagonal set-piece at the back post.

Instead of starting the post-Craig Levein era with a morale-boosting victory, Saints left the Highlands knowing that they had shot themselves in the foot yet again and had blown a glorious opportunity to climb the league.

“We had a chat in the changing room,” said Kirk. “The players are not happy with the situation.

“They are asking questions of each other and rightly so – we should have been coming away with three points here.

“They HAVE to dig each other out. They are the ones suffering on the pitch.

“They need to start standing up and demanding more from each other on the pitch.

“They put so much work to get ahead in the game, they put so much work in during the week – and then we suffer from lapses in concentration again.

“We have to learn from it or it will continue to cost us.

“We have come away with a point but it feels like nothing because of how things panned out.

Akil Wright scores to make it 3-3.
Akil Wright scores to make it 3-3. Image: SNS.

“In this league you play teams who put good balls into the box, they are big and physical.

“In those moments we’re switching off, we will be punished. That’s what’s been happening.

“They are a good group of players, they’re honest. But it’s these little moments at key times in the game that’s hurting us.

“That’s what they’re angry about.”

‘Overshadowing everything’

Kirk added: “It’s decision-making.

“Before the second goal we had the ball in the corner but we didn’t keep it and let County back up the pitch.

“Teams will concede goals and you’ll always find a mistake somewhere in it.

“But you can’t afford to be making the mistakes we have been for those last two goals.

“It’s overshadowing everything.

“Until we fix it, it’ll be a problem because teams will put balls into our box.

Nicky Clark celebrates one of his goals. Image: SNS.

“Overall, we defended them well but twice late in the game we have switched off and it’s cost us.

“You have to go man for man and deal with your player.

“I can’t fault their effort and their attitude, but it’s those moments of concentration.

“On another day we might have got away with it, but you have to deal with it instead of hoping to get away with it.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein.
Craig Levein was confident he would have guided St Johnstone into the TOP SIX…
St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone skipper Kyle Cameron dismisses loan captain scepticism and lack of leaders claim
Legendary former St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Tommy Wright ticks every box for St Johnstone
Peter Leven has a growing reputation, while Jimmy Thelin is the current flavour of the month in Scottish football.
New St Johnstone manager: Will Adam Webb look to Aberdeen for inspiration?
McDiarmid Park.
Huge financial boost for new St Johnstone manager as Uefa and domestic payments bolster…
Nicky Clark has yet to score this season.
Andy Kirk's plan to get St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark scoring again
2
St Johnstone interim boss, Andy Kirk.
Andy Kirk reacts to Craig Levein's St Johnstone sacking
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb reveals cancer diagnosis
Andy Kirk will get the first shot at earning the St Johnstone
St Johnstone will not rush new manager search as Andy Kirk gets chance to…
Tommy Wright - the man who built the team which rewrote club history.
6 St Johnstone manager candidates as Tommy Wright emerges as serious option for sensational…

Conversation