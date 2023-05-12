6 places in Fife to buy fresh strawberries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 places in Fife to buy fresh strawberries

If you have a craving for juicy strawberries, this is where you can get your hands on some.

Keith Adamson of the West Friarton Farm Strawberry Shed outside Newport. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

As strawberry season is just beginning, many farms in the Kingdom are preparing for a busy summer of picking and selling.

Running from late May through to September, there is plenty time ahead to enjoy tasty berries all summer.

Whether you plan to eat them straight out the punnet, or make lovely tarts or jam, Fife farmers will have fresh ingredients ready for you.

Some farms are still waiting for the first berries to ripen, whereas others are in full swing with picking and selling.

At certain farms, you’ll even be able to pick your own strawberries over summer.

No matter your plan, here are six places in Fife to buy strawberries and get your fruit fix.

Strawberry Shed – Newport-on-Tay

The family owned and operated shed sells berries from nearby West Friarton Farm.

Located just off the Forgan roundabout, it’s easy to stop by on a drive or bike over for a wee treat.

The Strawberry Shed opened full-time in mid-May last year, so produce should be right around the corner.

It was open every day from 10am to 7pm until early October, meaning we can hope for a long season this year too.

Address: Forgan roundabout, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8RA

HiA few people have been asking when we will be open this year… The strawberries are still growing and hopefully a few more days of sunshine will help – but it will probably be early May as usual.

Posted by Strawberry Shed on Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Cairnie Fruit Farm – Cupar

With 45 acres of soft fruits – including strawberries, raspberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, gooseberries, cherries and brambles – Cairnie has lots to offer.

From June until September, the farm is open for both pick your own and buy ready picked.

There is also a farm shop and cafe, kids’ funyard and mega maize maze, making Cairnie Fruit Farm a nice day out for families.

Pick your own and berry sales will be open seven days a week between June and August, and five days a week in September. The maze is ready from mid-July.

Address: Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar KY15 4QD

Tarvit Farm – Cupar

Producing 400 tonnes of soft fruit every year – enough to fill over one million punnets – the Cupar farm is a great choice for strawberries.

Family firm Fife Fruits operates out of the farm, growing blueberries, raspberries and blackberries as well.

In the past, it has supplied strawberries for Waitrose, as well as selling berries under its own Fife Fruits brand.

Sitting just outside of Cupar, the farm is a 30-minute walk away from the train station, meaning you can get your hands on some berries even if you don’t have a car or bike.

Address: Tarvit Home Farm, Cupar KY15 5SU

The Road End – Pittenweem

Instead of a traditional farm shop or shed, Easter Grangemuir Farm has created a vending machine.

This means that you can stop by anytime you fancy for a strawberry fix, and the machine even takes both cash and card.

The Road End vending machine is also stocked with other produce from the farm, making it a popular shop outside berry season as well.

Address: Grangemuir, Pittenweem KY10 2RB

Blacketyside Farm – Leven

This farm just outside of Leven also boasts a farm shop and tea room. As well as offering punnets of delicious strawberries, they also feature on the tea room menu.

Blacketyside strawberries were ready in mid-April, promising a long season. Last year’s final punnets sold in November.

The farm shop and cafe is open six days a week all year. Over summer, it freezes some of its fresh berries, meaning they can also be enjoyed out of season.

Address: Blacketyside Farm, Leven KY8 5PX

Woodbank Farm – Windygates

The farm south of Leven has grown strawberries for over 30 years and is now being run by its fourth generation.

Three varieties of strawberries – Malling Centenary, Sonata and Elsanta – take up 30 hectares of the farm, which also grows potatoes and cereals.

As well as selling on site, Woodbank Farm packages its berries on site and send them to supermarkets all over the UK.

From mid-May to September, the strawberry farm shop is open seven days a week.

Address: Woodbank Farm, Windygates KY8 5RU

