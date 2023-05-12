Community to rededicate Stonehaven war memorial – 100 years to the day it was unveiled in 1923

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community to rededicate Stonehaven war memorial – 100 years to the day it was unveiled in 1923

A procession and ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of Stonehaven War Memorial will take place on May 20.

By Kirstie Waterston
The original architect's drawing of Stonehaven war memorial from the 1920s. Image: Martin Sim
The original architect's drawing of Stonehaven war memorial from the 1920s. Image: Martin Sim

For 100 years, Stonehaven war memorial has stood on Black Hill as a silent totem to love and loss, gently watching over the coastal community below.

The First World War brought deep sorrow to Stonehaven with 161 men – and one woman – from the town making the ultimate sacrifice.

To acknowledge the fallen, the people of Stonehaven paid for a memorial, which takes the form of an unfinished temple – reflecting the ruined lives of those commemorated on it.

Now, exactly 100 years to the day it was unveiled, the community is once again coming together in remembrance, to rededicate the memorial.

Stonehaven War Memorial at night. Image: Martin Sim

Discontent over delayed memorial

But, it was one of the last memorials to be built in the north-east, and proved to be a bone of contention in the Mearns town.

Plans for a memorial were mooted as early as 1917 – while the First World War was ongoing.

However, it would be another six years before grief-stricken families in Stonehaven finally had some semblance of a grave for loved ones lost overseas.

A view of Stonehaven before the war memorial was built. Image: Submitted

Attempts to secure a memorial for Stonehaven faltered and fizzled out, yet memorials began to spring up in neighbouring parishes like Arbuthnott and Catterline.

This did not go unnoticed in Stonehaven.

In 1921, the local press carried letters of discontent, and eventually the town council was shamed into action.

Community paid for memorial

Within months, Stonehaven architect John Ellis produced two designs which were put on display at the drapers shop in the square.

Townsfolk could choose from a granite cross to stand at the side of the square, or a ‘ruined temple’ with Doric columns on top of the Black Hill.

The temple on the hill received public backing, but again, plans stalled.

Finally, in 1922, fundraising for £2000 to build the memorial began in earnest.

A drawing of the design for Stonehaven war memorial. Image: RBLS Stonehaven

From jumble sales to craft fairs, the community came out in force to raise subscriptions.

The Press and Journal carried a humorous report about ‘a fancy dress football match’ at Old Lodge Park, which attracted a crowd of 2000 and raised £39.

The article said: “From start to finish, the game was one long laugh, the players dressed as ladies being in trouble most of the time with their skirts.”

Memorial unlike any other

Viscountess Cowdray of Dunecht and Dunnottar Castle, owned much of the land around Stonehaven.

She donated the area of the Black Hill for the memorial site, and construction began.

Stonehaven’s war memorial was deliberately designed to be unlike any other.

Stonehaven War Memorial under construction. Image: RBLS Stonehaven

Names of the fallen were inscribed on a granite memorial block in the middle, but the rugged pillars that encircled it were cut from sandstone, quarried in Stonehaven.

The sandstone lintels bridging the temple’s columns were carved with the names of main battles: Mons; Jutland; Gallipoli; Zeebrugge; Marne; Somme; Vimy, and Ypres.

Inside, a poignant quotation from soldier writer Donald Hankey’s essay A Student in Arms, ‘one by one death challenged them, they smiled in his grim visage and refused to be dismayed’.

‘The loss of gallant lives’

Eventually the memorial was completed, and on May 20 1923, a dedication ceremony was held.

A procession marched from the square to the Black Hill, lead by pipe majors and pipers, with magistrates, councillors, servicemen and veterans following.

The procession up the Black Hill to unveil the war memorial in 1932. Image: RBLS Stonehaven

At the summit, the P&J reported how the grey skies were “in sympathy with the solemn nature of the occasion”.

With families of the fallen in attendance, Provost Duncan described the memorial as “a sacred shrine overlooking the grey North Sea and the hills and dales of their dear homeland”.

Lady Cowdray lead the unveiling with a speech where, rather than honour and glory, she wanted to dwell on the “loss of gallant lives”.

Crowds at the unveiling of Stonehaven war memorial and, right, Lady Cowdray. Image: DC Thomson

She spoke of suffering and “the blank left in homes where son, father, husband, or brother come not again”.

The ceremony included prayers, wreath-laying, bagpipe laments, and concluded with the reading of a poem called The Memorial, written by Stonehaven’s Professor G McKendrick.

Recreating 1923 ceremony 100 years on

Now, 100 years on, the Stonehaven Branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS) will recreate the ceremony on May 2o, to mark the memorial’s centenary.

Pam Gerrard, RBLS branch event co-ordinator, said: “The memorial has reverently stood guard over the town for 100 years, exposed to the elements it stands strong and has been a constant during times of unprecedented change.”

Stonehaven war memorial at dusk. Image: Martin Sim Date

Pam is hoping to unite the community in reflection by replicating the ceremony that took place in 1923.

A procession of 100 pipers will lead dignitaries, military organisations and ex-service personnel from Stonehaven’s Market Square up the Black Hill.

Descendants of those killed will follow in the footsteps of their 1923 forebears in making the solemn walk to the memorial.

Crowds at Stonehaven War Memorial dedication in 1923. Image: RBLS Stonehaven

The event will begin at 3pm and include recitals, readings, The Memorial poem and a hymn sung by the Mackie Academy choir, originally sung at the 1923 ceremony.

A commemorative plaque will be unveiled by The Rt Hon Charles Pearson, of Dunecht Estates, and grandson of the late Viscountess Cowdray.

And piper Iain McFadden, better known as ‘Skirlie’, will play ‘Floo’ers o’the Forest’ on his century-old bagpipes.

A regular at Remembrance Sunday in Stonehaven, Skirlie said it will be “an honour” to play.

‘Skirlie’ the piper at Stonehaven War Memorial. Image: RBLS Stonehaven

New lament for memorial

Meanwhile, piper Ian Dallas has specially composed a lament for the occasion: ‘The Black Hill – 100 Years’.

Ian, who’s played since the age of eight, will perform the solo at the foot of the memorial steps.

It’s a touching tribute, as Ian has a family connection to one of Stonehaven’s fallen soldiers.

Piper Ian Dallas. Image: Supplied

He said: “The lament ‘The Black Hill – 100 years’ came to me as I remembered visits to the unique, imposing memorial with my dad when we both played in the Stonehaven Pipe Band and attended Armistice Day parades.

“When I play the lament, I will be honouring and respectfully remembering those whose names are inscribed on this magnificent memorial, including my great uncle Frank Dallas, who died on April 6 1918 at Etaples in France.”

Appeal for 100 pipers

An appeal for 100 pipers to attend the event was launched back in March.

At present, 71 are confirmed from Banchory, Cadet, Granite City, Howe O’ the Mearns, Lathallan, Lonach and Newtonhill pipe bands.

Sheila Elrick, RBLS committee member, said: “The pipers will provide a fitting and very moving tribute to this occasion.

“A tribute will be paid to Stonehaven-born pipe major the late James Riddell, when the seven pipe majors play “The Crags of Tumbledown Mountain”.

“Scots Guard Mr Riddell is known across the world for composing the famous piece of piping music on the back of a ration packet while under fire during the Falklands conflict.

“It is only appropriate we pay tribute on such a memorable and momentous day for Stonehaven.”

Organisers are still keen to attract 100 pipers on the day and it’s not too late for others, including solo pipers, to register.

