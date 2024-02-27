Readers react to Tasmin Glass freedom bid as parole hearing date looms

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board tomorrow – less than five years after she was jailed for her role in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for instigating and planning the brutal attack in Kirriemuir which killed the much-loved 27-year-old oil worker.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison but may serve just half that if the board finds in her favour on Wednesday.

The Courier revealed the date for the hearing earlier this month, launching our A Voice for Victims campaign.

Our campaign highlights the Donaldson family’s fears over her potential release and calls for reform to parole hearings.

The Courier readers also hold strong views on the case.

‘A danger to society’

Arlene McEvoy said she fears Glass is still a danger to the community.

She said: “Our justice system is a disgrace.

“Why should she be allowed to live her life when she planned (on) taking poor Steven’s away from him?

“Something very evil about someone that is capable of that, so as far as I’m concerned she’s still a danger to society.”

Many believed she should have been given a life sentence like her co-accused Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

“There was three of them who did this to this poor lad. They should never get out,” said Jeanette Stewart.

‘Justice system is diabolical’

Sally Barclay believes that the system of automatic parole hearings for prisoners like Glass are an issue.

“The law has to change,” she wrote.

“The deterrent is not enough, that’s why we see so many people re-offending.

“They only serve half the sentence they get.”

Margaret Harris wrote: “Our justice system in this country is diabolical.

“Steven would still be here today if it hadn’t been for her.

“Hope she doesn’t win her case.”

While Nicola Robatti said: “The full sentence she was given was short enough.

“It’s absolutely shocking she is up for parole already.”

‘She has robbed his parents of their son’

Many of our readers touched upon the emotional toll the case would have taken on the Donaldson family.

“Just heart-breaking for Steven and his family,” said Ellie Thomson.

“She shouldn’t ever be free.”

Mary Forsyth wrote: “So sad that a lovely young man was lured into a death that she planned.

“Keep her behind bars as she has robbed his parents of their son.”

