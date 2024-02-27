‘Our justice system often fails victims’ says Scottish Greens spokesperson on parole reform

The justice spokesperson for the Scottish Greens believes the parole system can be “re-traumatising” for victims of crime and their families.

Maggie Chapman, Scottish Greens’ justice spokesperson, said the current set-up often fails victims and survivors of crime.

The MSP was speaking to The Courier as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign which aims to bring greater transparency to the parole system and amplify the voice of victims.

She said: “I want to offer my sincere condolences to all those who have lost loved ones because of the criminal actions of others.

“And to survivors of violent crimes who live with the consequences of those crimes, I extend my solidarity.

“I know that our justice system often fails victims and survivors of crime, and that changes are required to ensure victims and survivors, and their families and friends, are treated with dignity and compassion, recognising the trauma that they have experienced.”

‘We need to listen to their concerns’

The North East MSP told The Courier that it is important to listen to the concerns raised by victims regarding their experiences with the parole system.

The family of murder victim Steven Donaldson and Dundee attack survivor Linda McDonald told The Courier they feel ignored by the system.

She said: “I am grateful to all those involved in highlighting the issues raised by the A Voice for Victims campaign, and I thank and commend them for continuing to raise their concerns.

“It is clear that the parole system can be re-traumatising for those affected by crimes, and we need to listen to their concerns.”

Ms Chapman also addressed the perceived lack of communication between victims and the parole board.

“We should always ensure that victims and their families are kept informed in sensitive and appropriate ways about the parole process,” said the politician.

“They need clear information about the assessment of risks that lead to certain decisions being taken, and should always have the opportunity to feed into this process.”

‘Shrouded in secrecy’

Politicians from two of Scotland’s main political parties have already backed The Courier’s campaign for parole system reform.

The Conservative Party justice spokesperson Russell Findlay said he “applauded” the campaign.

“These important proceedings have been shrouded in secrecy for far too long with any improvements being limited and glacial,” he said.

Liam McArthur, justice spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats said: “Measures like delivering greater transparency between parole boards and victims and their families can aid in restoring public trust in the administration of justice and ensure that people are better able to heal in the wake of tragic events.”

Read more on The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign here.