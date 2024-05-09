Fresh hope for frustrated Cupar flooding victims who want lifeline cash similar to Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh hope for frustrated Cupar flooding victims who want lifeline cash similar to Brechin

John Swinney conceded Fife MSP Willie Rennie had a “fair point” over the lack of support so far.

By Justin Bowie
Cupar was severely hit by Storm Gerrit.
Cupar was severely hit by Storm Gerrit. Image: Supplied by Bruce C Russell.

Flooding victims in Cupar who were forced to evacuate their homes days after Christmas have been given fresh hope they could receive lifeline cash.

New First Minister John Swinney said he would take a close look at demands from residents in the Fife town who say they need support.

Nine households were evacuated on December 27 and forced into temporary accommodation when the Lady Burn burst its banks due to Storm Gerritt.

In November, we revealed families devastated by flooding in Brechin and surrounding areas during Storm Babet last October would get up to £1,500 each.

But North East Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie warned households in Cupar who suffered and lost possessions were irate at the lack of help.

Fife MSP Willie Rennie said Cupar families had been let down. Image: PA.

Speaking in Holyrood, he said to the first minister: “The flood victims in Cupar feel insulted that they have been strung along with the possibility of financial support similar to that received in Angus.

“I trusted ministers when they said they were seriously considering that. It will take a lot to convince me again.”

SNP leader Mr Swinney – a Perthshire MSP – admitted Mr Rennie had a reasonable point.

He replied by saying: “Without disclosing the contents of a private conversation, I did say to Mr Rennie in the corridor some months ago that I had listened to him on the radio and found myself thinking, he does make a fair point about the flooding issues in Cupar.

New First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

“Let me take Mr Rennie’s issues away and see what I can do. I did think he made a fair point.”

Mr Swinney’s pledge to review funding for Cupar comes on the day Mr Rennie and his party colleagues approved the first minister’s new cabinet.

The SNP chief was reliant on support from the Lib Dems to put his top team in place due to anger from the Greens over Kate Forbes being named deputy first minister.

Cupar residents were given fresh hope of funding. Image: Bruce C Russell.

It’s understood Mr Rennie’s party – led by Alex Cole-Hamilton – will be more willing to cooperate with the government where it occasionally benefits them.

SNP energy minister Mairi McAllan was unable to give a straight answer over whether Cupar families would get cash when she was quizzed in March.

At the time, Mr Rennie said: “The government has been stalling for months and now the best the minister could offer was a meeting.

“If talk could hold back the water, you’d never have a flood in Cupar again.”

The SNP had initially hinted at a re-think after previously saying funding would definitely not be provided.

