Home News Perth & Kinross

Council ‘sorry for confusion’ after backtrack on Perthshire new grey bin recycling rules

Leaflets sent to homes across the county said the new grey lidded bins WOULD take empty medicine blister packs.

By Morag Lindsay
Grey bins piled up in Perth and Kinross Council depot
Perth and Kinross Council has been accused of mixed messaging over what's permitted in the new grey-lidded recycling bins. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Recycling bosses have come under fire in Perth and Kinross following a U-turn on what’s allowed in their new grey-lidded bins.

The bins were introduced last autumn as part of a £2.72 million shake-up in council collections.

Promotional leaflets sent to thousands of homes across the region explained that used medicine blister packs would now be part of the recycling mix.

Previously they’d had to go in the general waste.

However, Perth and Kinross Council has now told residents that blister packs should NOT go in the grey-lidded bin.

Pile of used medicine blister packs
Perth and Kinross Council is no longer accepting blister packs in its grey lidded bins. Image: Shutterstock.

Waste service bosses say bins containing the foil and plastic packs will still be collected – for now.

But they are asking householders to avoid contamination in the future.

The authority issued a statement on the U-turn – and an apology – on Facebook this week.

But critics say the information will not reach residents who are not on social media and are still relying on the leaflets sent to their homes.

One said: “Someone is responsible for disseminating information, authorising the printing of leaflets and distribution across an entire area.

“Who are they answerable to for the costs and their actions?”

Grey lidded bin beside road in Perthshire countryside
The grey lidded bins were introduced last autumn. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Another asked: “Why has this changed? This was on the list I got through the door when we received the grey bin.”

Council ‘sorry’ for grey bin grey area

The grey lidded bins mean Perth and Kinross Council can now take cartons and cans for recycling. These previously went in the blue-lidded bin.

They also mean the council can accept items which were not previously recyclable, such as soft plastics and foil.

Perth and Kinross Council said this week: “Please be aware blister medicine packs are not on the list of plastic recyclable items that are accepted in the new grey-lidded bins.

“We apologise for causing confusion by stating in some of our informational materials that they will be accepted.”

Person in smiley faced grey lidded bin costume
Perth and Kinross Council’s grey bin mascot. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

The statement goes on: “Any blister packs that have been placed in kerbside recycling bins already will not be considered as a contaminate and bins will still be emptied.

“However, we ask that going forward you do not include them with your recycled materials at home.”

The advice now is that blister packs should continue to go in the green lidded bin for general waste.

They can also be recycled at any Superdrug store, where they are collected by Terracycle for recycling.

More information on grey-lidded bin dos and don’ts is on the Perth and Kinross Council website.

Conversation