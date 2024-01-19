Watch as Perthshire driver flips car while trying to avoid pothole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as Perthshire driver flips car while trying to avoid pothole

Suzanne Scott's Citreon C4 struck an oncoming car before clipping a kerb and overturning.

By Jamie Buchan
Suzanne Scott appeared at Perth Sheriff Court where footage of the crash she caused was played.
Suzanne Scott appeared at Perth Sheriff Court where footage of the crash she caused was played.

A motorist flipped her car while trying to avoid a monster pothole in Auchterarder.

Support worker Suzanne Scott careered off the road after driving into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Her Citreon C4 struck the kerb, crashed into the approaching Volkswagen Touran and flipped over, landing on its roof.

Perth Sheriff Court was shown dashcam footage of the smash, taken from the second vehicle.

Suzanne Scott leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

Scott, 52, was charged with dangerous driving following the incident in Rossie Place on December 14 2021.

She appeared in the dock and pled guilty to an amended charge of driving carelessly.

Dashcam evidence

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said police were called to the scene after the collision.

“They viewed the dashcam footage and spoke to the accused,” he said.

“There is no value for the damage caused to the complainer’s vehicle but it was covered by insurance.”

Dashcam film from the complainer’s car was played in court. Image: Crown Office

The charge states Scott drove without due care or attention, failed to maintain proper lane discipline, drove into the opposing carriageway and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “As can be seen from the video, Mrs Scott’s car suffered significantly more damage.”

She said: “The situation is that there was a huge pothole at the end of this road.

“Anyone coming round the corner has to effectively take a middle lane to avoid it.”

The court heard the crater was about two metres long by half-a-metre wide.

Ms Clark said: “As Mrs Scott’s vehicle was straddling the pothole, she was presented with the other car coming towards her.

“She then pulls in – perhaps too sharply – and clips the kerb on her side, which pushes her back out and into the other vehicle.

“It ends with her car being turned over.”

Pothole filled in

Ms Clark added: “Interestingly enough, after this accident – despite the fact there were a number of near misses locally – the pothole was filled in.”

Scott has a clean licence, the court heard.

Ms Clark said: “She is in full employment and works as a supporter for vulnerable persons, which means she visits them at home to ensure they have the support that they need to continue living in the community.”

Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Scott: “It’s obvious that this situation had a more serious outcome for you, given that your car overturned.

“Clearly it was local knowledge how to navigate this pothole and this collision happened as you were straddling either side of it.

“In the circumstances, I don’t think disqualification is appropriate.”

Scott, of Kincardine Road, Auchterarder, was fined £375 and had six points imposed on her licence.

