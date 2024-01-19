Watch as Perthshire driver flips car while trying to avoid pothole

A motorist flipped her car while trying to avoid a monster pothole in Auchterarder.

Support worker Suzanne Scott careered off the road after driving into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Her Citreon C4 struck the kerb, crashed into the approaching Volkswagen Touran and flipped over, landing on its roof.

Perth Sheriff Court was shown dashcam footage of the smash, taken from the second vehicle.

Scott, 52, was charged with dangerous driving following the incident in Rossie Place on December 14 2021.

She appeared in the dock and pled guilty to an amended charge of driving carelessly.

Dashcam evidence

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said police were called to the scene after the collision.

“They viewed the dashcam footage and spoke to the accused,” he said.

“There is no value for the damage caused to the complainer’s vehicle but it was covered by insurance.”

The charge states Scott drove without due care or attention, failed to maintain proper lane discipline, drove into the opposing carriageway and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “As can be seen from the video, Mrs Scott’s car suffered significantly more damage.”

She said: “The situation is that there was a huge pothole at the end of this road.

“Anyone coming round the corner has to effectively take a middle lane to avoid it.”

The court heard the crater was about two metres long by half-a-metre wide.

Ms Clark said: “As Mrs Scott’s vehicle was straddling the pothole, she was presented with the other car coming towards her.

“She then pulls in – perhaps too sharply – and clips the kerb on her side, which pushes her back out and into the other vehicle.

“It ends with her car being turned over.”

Pothole filled in

Ms Clark added: “Interestingly enough, after this accident – despite the fact there were a number of near misses locally – the pothole was filled in.”

Scott has a clean licence, the court heard.

Ms Clark said: “She is in full employment and works as a supporter for vulnerable persons, which means she visits them at home to ensure they have the support that they need to continue living in the community.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Scott: “It’s obvious that this situation had a more serious outcome for you, given that your car overturned.

“Clearly it was local knowledge how to navigate this pothole and this collision happened as you were straddling either side of it.

“In the circumstances, I don’t think disqualification is appropriate.”

Scott, of Kincardine Road, Auchterarder, was fined £375 and had six points imposed on her licence.

