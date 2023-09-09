Where’s my grey bin? And what am I supposed to do with it? Perth and Kinross residents’ 6 key questions answered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where’s my grey bin? And what am I supposed to do with it? Perth and Kinross residents’ 6 key questions answered

The grey bin will be for plastic, cans and cartons, but that's not the only change coming to Perth and Kinross Council waste collections.

By Morag Lindsay
Grey bins piled up in Perth and Kinross Council depot
Grey bins are coming: are you ready? Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Residents across Perth and Kinross are taking delivery of their new grey bins as part of a £2.72 million shake-up in council collections.

Many homes have already received the additional bins, which will allow many more items to be recycled.

Others can expect theirs in the next few weeks as the council embarks on a major new recycling push.

The latest delivery programme is covering the Almond and Earn, Carse of Gowrie, Strathallan and Kinross-shire areas.

Highland Perthshire deliveries started in August.

Perth and Kinross Council says the grey bins will make a huge difference to recycling rates locally.

Grey lidded bin in highland Perthshire.
Grey bin deliveries are under way. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

But the move has sparked some controversy.

Some householders are asking how they are going to fit another bin into the limited space they have.

Others are concerned about what the change will mean for the frequency of collections in their area.

So do YOU have questions? Maybe we can answer them…

What’s this grey bin for?

The grey bin will accept the plastics, cans and cartons that currently go in the blue Perth and Kinross Council recycling bin (it will now be reserved for paper and cardboard).

However, it will also take soft plastics and foil, which have previously had to go in the general waste.

empty crisp packet
The grey bin will allow Perth and Kinross Council to recycle crisp packets for the first time. Image: Shutterstock.

That includes: crisp packets, plastic and black bags, fruit nets, film coverings, bread bags, sweet wrappers, cling film, bubble wrap and medicine blister packs.

Pet food pouches, foil and foil trays will also be recyclable when the grey bins go live.

Materials like these make up around 9% of kerbside general waste in Perth and Kinross at present. But there have not been the facilities for recycling them until now.

Where am I supposed to put it?

Households in Perth and Kinross already have regular and recycling bins and, in many cases, a third bin for garden waste.

Residents who don’t know how they are going to squeeze in another bin can apply for a ‘slimline’ version. These have a 140l capacity, instead of the regular grey bin’s 240l.

Dozens of Perth and Kinross Council bins piled up in rows
How many bins can one back yard take? Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

However, there’s only a 2.5cm difference in the space these take up, compared to a normal grey bin.

And with recycling collections going monthly, the reduction in capacity may end up being a bigger headache than the centimetres saved.

There’s an application form on the Perth and Kinross Council website. Bids are being considered on a case-by-case basis, and the slimmer bins will only be considered for properties where there is no room for a 240l bin.

Households can also use the form if they haven’t received their grey bin, if the one they have is damaged, or if they’d like to request another one.

When do I start using it?

Not until November.

Your bin should be taped shut when it arrives. The advice is to keep it closed for now, to prevent contamination.

Perth and Kinross residents are due to receive letters this month advising them on the next steps for grey bin collections in their council area.

When will it be picked up?

The grey bin roll-out also heralds a change in collection frequencies for Perth and Kinross Council.

Instead of the current system – blue bin one week, general waste the next – residents will be switching to a four-weekly rota.

Mascot in grey bin costume and the hashtag #BlueSplitInTwo
The council has been spreading the word on social media. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

That will mean general waste on week one, paper and cardboard (blue bin) on week two, general waste on week three, and plastic, cans and cartons (grey bin) on week four.

New collection calendars will go online in October 2023.

Residents who do not have internet access can request paper copies from the council’s customer service centre from October too.

Why do I need it in the first place?

Perth and Kinross Council says the grey bin service will bring it into line with the Charter for Household Recycling.

This is supposed to bring consistency to recycling services across Scotland

It’s hoped it will also cut down on contamination levels too, meaning more of the stuff collected can actually go for recycling.

By keeping paper and cardboard items separate, it should reduce the likelihood of them being dirtied by liquids or food remnants from cans and plastics.

What is this costing the council, and me as a council tax payer?

Perth & Kinross Council says it has has secured £2.72 million from the Scottish Government to cover the costs of the service change.

The money has come from the Recycling Improvement Fund, administered by Zero Waste Scotland.

The council’s environment, infrastructure and economic development convener, councillor Andrew Parrott, insists that removing more recyclable items from the general waste will reduce costs in the long run, as well as promoting a circular economy and benefitting the environment.

Councillor Andrew Parrott wearing a SNP rosette giving a thumbs up sign
Councillor Andrew Parrott. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Perth and Kinross has one of the highest recycling rates in the country,” said Mr Parrott.

“However, it is important we do more.”

He added: “Many other parts of Scotland already have a four bin system and the new bin brings us in line with the Charter for Household Recycling, which seeks to bring consistency to recycling services across the country.”

