The Dundee United kid relishing one of the biggest jobs in the SPFL – after Scottish Cup baptism of fire at 16

Ruairidh Adams joined Edinburgh City earlier this month.

Ruairidh Adams, right, in United training
Adams, right, in United training. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ruairidh Adams could have been forgiven for thinking twice.

Prior to Adams’ loan switch to Edinburgh City, the capital club had conceded 51 GOALS in 18 League One fixtures. The two matches preceding his move saw them lose 5-2 and 7-2 against Hamilton and Cove Rangers, respectively.

The Citizens’ financial crisis has seen a swathe of experienced players leave Meadowbank, with manager Michael McIndoe forced to piece together a squad largely comprised of kids and loan players.

However, where many saw tumult and turbulence, Dundee United’s teenage stopper saw opportunity; the chance to play every week in League One, having never featured in the SPFL.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Goodwin urged Adams to grab a big opportunity. Image: SNS

“The manager (Jim Goodwin) told me to grab this experience,” Adams told Courier Sport.  “He did mention that it looked like I would be busy, from the prior results!

“But I’ve been told I’ll play every week, if fit, and that chance doesn’t come often at this level.”

Heartbreak

Adams has already impressed.

On his debut, it took two late goals for Alloa to defeat Edinburgh City.

He followed that up with a virtuoso showing between the sticks against table-topping Falkirk.

Until a hotly disputed penalty in injury time – ex-Tannadice defender Coll Donaldson hitting the deck under minimal contact – City looked destined to inflict a first league defeat on the Bairns.

Instead, it ended 2-2.

“To say I was heartbroken would probably be the right phrase,” Adams continued. “We spent a good part of the second half defending. I made four or five saves, and we defended our box well against eight or nine corner-kicks.

“After putting our bodies on the line, for things to go the way they did was so tough to take.”

Still only three points adrift of 9th place and the potential safety of a relegation playoff place, Adams added: “The club has had its problems, but that’s given me an opportunity that I might not have otherwise got.

“We have a good group of boys and the improvement in the last couple of games doesn’t feel like a fluke.

“With the team being so young, there is a real passion to prove people wrong. There’s always this chat in football of, “there’s not enough experience”.

Dundee United youngster Ruairidh Adams
Ruairidh Adams is relishing the chance to be an SPFL No.1. Image: SNS

“But the boys see this as a chance to showcase that young players can take points and get the team out of trouble.”

Adams: “I thought “oh no!”…”

Adams has never shied away from a challenge.

A graduate of the iconic Edinburgh boys’ club Hutchison Vale – from which the likes of John Collins, Kenny Miller and Gary Naysmith emerged – he made his senior Scottish Cup debut aged 16, climbing off the bench to face Banks O’Dee in 2020.

Although Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale lost 3-0 at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena, Adams saved a penalty with his FIRST TOUCH and earned a move to United a month later.

“That was a Boxing Day game, and I can still remember getting the call on Christmas Eve saying I’d be on the bench,” he smiled. “It was a light Christmas Day!

“During the warm-up, I’m thinking it’s a good experience; just soak it up, watch the game.

“I was still putting my socks on and getting ready to do my first wee run when I saw our goalie taking the boy out (for a penalty). I was thinking “oh no!”

“When the ref brought out the red, I had to quickly throw my shin-pads on and get my gloves going. Five minutes later, I’m facing a penalty in the Scottish Cup, aged 16 – there was no time to think.

“It probably benefitted me. The less time to think, the better.”

Expert advice

In a short career already awash with learning curves, working within United’s current goalkeeping set-up – particularly No.1 Jack Walton and coach Paul Mathers – is proving invaluable.

With Mark Birighitti out of the picture, Adams has been United’s third choice this term behind Walton and Jack Newman, meaning he has worked closely with the senior stoppers.

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton signals that it's bedtime for daughter Lily
Adams is loving every minute of working with Walton, pictured. Image: SNS

“I’ve improved vastly with Jack Walton coming in,” continued Adams. “He is an English Premier League club goalkeeper and, watching him every day, you can see how many levels there are.

“Jack isn’t someone who lingers on how many saves he’s made or how many clean sheets he’s kept. He doesn’t pat himself on the back.

“But, every time he concedes a goal, he’s looking at it, “could I have done better? How?” He’s always analysing for any areas of improvement. That’s just him as a character and you can take so much from that.

“It shows the dedication and mentality it takes to get to his level.”

Conversation