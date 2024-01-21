Man, 29, in hospital and four arrested after serious assault closes Dunfermline road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 29, in hospital and four arrested after serious assault closes Dunfermline road

The road was closed as police investigated the incident.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen & Andrew Robson
Shields Road, Dunfermline, was closed on Sunday, January 21 2024 after a serious assault
Shields Road in Dunfermline was closed on Sunday morning after a serious assault. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL

A 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault closed a road in Dunfermline.

Police have arrested four people after the incident on Shields Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The road was closed near MacBeth Road as police investigated the incident.

Shields Road, Dunfermline, was closed on Sunday, January 21 2024 after a serious assault
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Sunday, 21 January, police were called to a report of a 29-year-old man injured after being seriously assaulted on Shields Road, Dunfermline.

“Police and Ambulance attended and the injured man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“Three men aged 44, 45 and 46 years and one woman aged 29 have been arrested in connection with this incident.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

More from Fife

Graeme Bell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife driver jailed after leaving boy, 10, with broken collarbone in industrial estate
Campervans and cars in a car park beside the sea in Fife
Overnight parking charges for campervans to be introduced at five Fife beauty spots
3
Person battles the wind and rain during Storm Babet at City Square, Dundee on 19th October 2023.
Storm Isha: Trains cancelled as hurricane-force winds set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling
CCTV camera
Sex offender from England caught in Fife after neighbours raised security camera concerns
Kinghorn resident Christine Cunningham-Smith with cockapoo pup Murray.
Ask a local: Your insider's guide to the 5 best things about Kinghorn
A&E department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy
NHS Fife spent more than £180k on single legal claim
Labour candidate Altany Craik and Lynn Davis
Second Glenrothes Labour candidate withdraws from selection race amid 'sexy and satanic' books row
Young bought the girl Dragon Soop before having sex with her.
Fife offender bought Dragon Soop for underage girl then had sex with her
An inside out umbrella
Storm Isha: 'Danger to life' wind warning for parts of Fife and Stirling
A police officer.
Missing Kirkcaldy man, 49, found safe and well