Man, 29, in hospital and four arrested after serious assault closes Dunfermline road

A 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault closed a road in Dunfermline.

Police have arrested four people after the incident on Shields Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The road was closed near MacBeth Road as police investigated the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Sunday, 21 January, police were called to a report of a 29-year-old man injured after being seriously assaulted on Shields Road, Dunfermline.

“Police and Ambulance attended and the injured man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment.

“Three men aged 44, 45 and 46 years and one woman aged 29 have been arrested in connection with this incident.

“Enquiries are continuing.”