Dundee new boy Curtis Main – what will Tony Docherty be getting from big striker?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Curtis Main – what will Tony Docherty be getting from big striker?

Main has signed for the Dark Blues after leaving Indian side Bengaluru.

Dundee's Curtis Main
Dundee new boy Curtis Main. Image: David Young
By George Cran and Craig Cairns

The Main man is a Dee – Tony Docherty has a new striker to lead the line at Dens Park.

Curtis Main arrived at Dundee this afternoon, putting pen to paper on an 18-month deal.

He’s well known to Scottish football fans, having spent five years as a Premiership player with Motherwell, Aberdeen and St Mirren.

But what can he add to the Dark Blues in the second half of the season?

Main celebrates a goal at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
Main celebrates a goal at Celtic Park. Image: SNS

Competition

Main comes in at a time when Dundee’s current strikers have contributed to performances but without scoring many goals.

Amadou Bakayoko is top scorer in the league with five while Zach Robinson and Zak Rudden have two goals each in the Premiership. Diego Pineda, meanwhile, has barely featured.

The last six games have seen just two goals between them.

Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson at Fir Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson at Fir Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Adding more threat at the top end of the park was certainly an ambition for Docherty this month.

Main may never have been a prolific goal-scorer – 25 in 147 Premiership appearances tells you that.

However, Docherty knows exactly what he is getting. The Dens boss was assistant to Derek McInnes when Main signed a two-year deal at Aberdeen in 2019.

His new gaffer says Main can bring the best out of his team-mates. A physical presence bringing real work-rate, Main is one who makes an impact whether he’s on the scoresheet or not.

And his performances last season with St Mirren proved key in helping the Buddies to a top-six finish.

History

Born in the north east of England, Main started his career with Darlington in League Two before getting his big chance at Middlesbrough in the Championship.

There he scored six goals across three seasons before dropping to League One where he achieved his only 10-goal haul in a season at Doncaster in 2014/15.

Curtis Main challenges Chelsea skipper John Terry in an FA Cup tie while with Middlesbrough. Image: PA
Curtis Main challenges Chelsea skipper John Terry in an FA Cup tie while with Middlesbrough in 2013. Image: PA

What will make good reading for Dundee fans, however, is last season saw him register the best league scoring tally of his career.

Notching nine goals in the Premiership for St Mirren, Main was a key player for Stephen Robinson’s side as they landed a sixth-placed finish – their best since 1985.

What the stats say

Main’s game time was restricted somewhat in India, starting just four Indian Super League matches for Bengaluru in the first half of this season.

He managed two goals in that time, meaning he still leaves with a scoring rate among the top 20 in the Indian top flight.

Unsurprisingly, he places high when it comes to contesting aerial duels, with only four players managing more per 90 minutes.

There are similarities with his last season in the Scottish Premiership when he netted nine league goals and chalked up three assists during the 2022/23 season.

Each of those nine goals led to positive results for the Buddies, including a brace in a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park and another double in a 3-0 win away to Dundee United.

Only Dundee United’s Steven Fletcher had more headed attempts on goal last season than Main and only two players contested more aerial duels than the 31-year-old.

Main can beat a man for pace as well as outmuscle them and isn’t averse to shooting from distance, even though most of his work is done in the opposition penalty area.

Only three players had more shots than the new Dee recruit overall last season: Fashion Sakala, Lawrence Shankland and Kevin van Veen.

What his new manager said

Tony Docherty fist pumps to Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty is pleased to get his man. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I’ve got a good relationship with Curtis from my time as assistant manager at Aberdeen and I built up a strong bond with him,” a delighted Tony Docherty told the Dundee website.

“He has done fantastic work in the Scottish Premiership, he knows the league really well and he brings real quality in the type of striker that I feel the whole team will benefit from.

“Curtis is also a fantastic professional, I know what he will bring to the club and to the changing room, he has a really strong attitude along with a winning mentality.”

Docherty is hoping that winning mentality helps his side to a Scottish Cup victory at Kilmarnock on Saturday, with Main on course to make his debut.

More from Dundee FC

New Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: David Young
Dundee seal Curtis Main signing as boss Tony Docherty hails club owners over deal
Curtis Main
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to sign former St Mirren striker Curtis Main
No two major football stadiums in Britain are closer to each other than Tannadice and Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Some say Dundee United and Dundee ground-share is a ‘no brainer’ –…
8
Greg Stewart celebrates a Dundee goal at Dundee United
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee return for Greg Stewart would be huge - and groundsmen suspension…
Dundee's George McGeachie scores against United in 1984.
Dundee were the kings of Scotland when it came to the Tennent's Sixes
Malachi Boateng dejected during his time at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng reveals Scottish Cup hopes fuelled by frustration of last…
Groundsmen Brian and Brian Robertson work on the Dundee pitch. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: End of an era at Dens if time is up for Dundee…
Brian and Brian Robertson at Dens Park. Image: David Young
Dundee suspend groundsmen over 'internal staff matter'
5
Greg Stewart celebrates a Dundee goal at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee eye sensational return for Greg Stewart
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty addressed the futures of Lee Ashcroft and Shaun Byrne. Images: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals Lee Ashcroft challenge and 'what's best' for Shaun Byrne

Conversation