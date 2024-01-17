Dundee seal Curtis Main signing as boss Tony Docherty hails club owners over deal

Dundee have named Curtis Main as their second signing of the January transfer window.

As first revealed by Courier Sport, former St Mirren and Aberdeen striker Main has put pen to paper at Dens Park after leaving Indian Super League side Bengaluru.

He follows Burnley loanee Dara Costelloe in joining up as a Dark Blue this month.

The 31-year-old, who has signed an 18-month deal, said: “It is a great feeling to be back in Scottish Football and I am really looking forward to getting started with Dundee.

“The manager was a big influence in my decision, I’ve worked with him in the past, and he knows what he is going to get from me and I know what I am going to get from him.

“For me, that was a big appeal to get the opportunity to work with him again. I can’t wait to get back out on the pitch in Scotland and to play in front of the Dundee supporters.”

Dee boss Tony Docherty added: “I am absolutely delighted to bring Curtis to the club. I’ve got a good relationship with Curtis from my time as assistant manager at Aberdeen and I built up a strong bond with him.

“He has done fantastic work in the Scottish Premiership, he knows the league really well and he brings real quality in the type of striker that I feel the whole team will benefit from.

“Curtis is also a fantastic professional, I know what he will bring to the club and to the changing room, he has a really strong attitude along with a winning mentality.

“I must say a massive thanks to Tim (Keyes, Dee owner) and John (Nelms, managing director) for getting this deal over the line, as Curtis is a player that I have wanted to bring in right from when I got the job here.

“I believe Curtis will fit in extremely well with the way we play and I think he is a player that the fans will love.”

Curtis Main career

Main made eight appearances in India, scoring two goals, after signing in July 2023, upon his departure from St Mirren.

He initially signed a one-year contract in Bangalore, with the option of a further year, but has returned to Scotland after just six months.

He previously enjoyed a successful two-year stint with St Mirren, racking up 12 goals in 74 appearances.

The Englishman is also known for Premiership spells with Motherwell and Aberdeen.