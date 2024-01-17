Dundee seal Curtis Main signing as boss Tony Docherty hails club owners over deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee seal Curtis Main signing as boss Tony Docherty hails club owners over deal

Courier Sport exclusively revealed Main's imminent move to Dens Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee have named Curtis Main as their second signing of the January transfer window.

As first revealed by Courier Sport, former St Mirren and Aberdeen striker Main has put pen to paper at Dens Park after leaving Indian Super League side Bengaluru.

He follows Burnley loanee Dara Costelloe in joining up as a Dark Blue this month.

The 31-year-old, who has signed an 18-month deal, said: “It is a great feeling to be back in Scottish Football and I am really looking forward to getting started with Dundee.

“The manager was a big influence in my decision, I’ve worked with him in the past, and he knows what he is going to get from me and I know what I am going to get from him.

“For me, that was a big appeal to get the opportunity to work with him again. I can’t wait to get back out on the pitch in Scotland and to play in front of the Dundee supporters.”

Dee boss Tony Docherty added: “I am absolutely delighted to bring Curtis to the club. I’ve got a good relationship with Curtis from my time as assistant manager at Aberdeen and I built up a strong bond with him.

“He has done fantastic work in the Scottish Premiership, he knows the league really well and he brings real quality in the type of striker that I feel the whole team will benefit from.

“Curtis is also a fantastic professional, I know what he will bring to the club and to the changing room, he has a really strong attitude along with a winning mentality.

“I must say a massive thanks to Tim (Keyes, Dee owner) and John (Nelms, managing director) for getting this deal over the line, as Curtis is a player that I have wanted to bring in right from when I got the job here.

“I believe Curtis will fit in extremely well with the way we play and I think he is a player that the fans will love.”

Curtis Main career

Main made eight appearances in India, scoring two goals, after signing in July 2023, upon his departure from St Mirren.

He initially signed a one-year contract in Bangalore, with the option of a further year, but has returned to Scotland after just six months.

He previously enjoyed a successful two-year stint with St Mirren, racking up 12 goals in 74 appearances.

The Englishman is also known for Premiership spells with Motherwell and Aberdeen.

