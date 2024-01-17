Owner of Blairgowrie newsagent at ‘heart of community’ sells business after 13 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Owner of Blairgowrie newsagent at ‘heart of community’ sells business after 13 years

Kevin Donald's tenure at Mitchells will end on Sunday.

By Andrew Robson
Kevin Donald of Mitchells Newsagents Blairgowrie
The Blairgowrie High Street store will change hands on Sunday. Image: Mitchells Newsagents

The owner of a Blairgowrie newsagent at the “heart of the community” has sold the business after 13 years.

Kevin Donald will hand Mitchells Newsagents over to new ownership this weekend.

In a post on Facebook, Kevin thanked the community for their support throughout his tenure.

The post said: “It is with excitement and sadness that I must tell you all I have sold Mitchells, as of Sunday.

“My shop would never be what it is today without the support of all of you and for that I am truly grateful.

“My greatest gift is being known as ‘the heart of the community’.”

‘Many laughs and many friends’ at Mitchells Newsagents in Blairgowrie

The post added: “I have had many laughs and made many friends.

“It goes without saying, all my staff from the very start till now, every one of them has been fantastic and I would not have been able to do it without them.

“Past and present paper boys and girls have all been brilliant, especially through the Covid years.

“Last but certainly not least, a massive shout out to my Angie (store manager) who has had my back every day.

“I am now going to be taking some time out for myself, recharge and I will see where the path takes me.”

Mitchells Newsagents to continue running under new ownership

Kevin confirmed to The Courier that Mitchells Newsagents will continue to operate under new ownership from Sunday.

Locals have reacted to Kevin’s departure.

Commenting on the Facebook post, one wrote: “Kevin, you will be missed. So glad to hear the shop will stay the same, it’s a great shop.

“Best wishes for your next chapter Kevin.”

Another posted: “All the best in whatever you do in the future and thank you for the service you have given in Mitchells.”

It comes as the owner of a popular Chinese takeaway in Perth has confirmed he is selling up.

