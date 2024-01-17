Owner of Blairgowrie newsagent at ‘heart of community’ sells business after 13 years

The owner of a Blairgowrie newsagent at the “heart of the community” has sold the business after 13 years.

Kevin Donald will hand Mitchells Newsagents over to new ownership this weekend.

In a post on Facebook, Kevin thanked the community for their support throughout his tenure.

The post said: “It is with excitement and sadness that I must tell you all I have sold Mitchells, as of Sunday.

“My shop would never be what it is today without the support of all of you and for that I am truly grateful.

“My greatest gift is being known as ‘the heart of the community’.”

‘Many laughs and many friends’ at Mitchells Newsagents in Blairgowrie

The post added: “I have had many laughs and made many friends.

“It goes without saying, all my staff from the very start till now, every one of them has been fantastic and I would not have been able to do it without them.

“Past and present paper boys and girls have all been brilliant, especially through the Covid years.

“Last but certainly not least, a massive shout out to my Angie (store manager) who has had my back every day.

“I am now going to be taking some time out for myself, recharge and I will see where the path takes me.”

Mitchells Newsagents to continue running under new ownership

Kevin confirmed to The Courier that Mitchells Newsagents will continue to operate under new ownership from Sunday.

Locals have reacted to Kevin’s departure.

Commenting on the Facebook post, one wrote: “Kevin, you will be missed. So glad to hear the shop will stay the same, it’s a great shop.

“Best wishes for your next chapter Kevin.”

Another posted: “All the best in whatever you do in the future and thank you for the service you have given in Mitchells.”

