Ex-Dundee United star axed for picking up ball during game takes caretaker charge at Swindon Town for THIRD time

Former Dundee United defender Gavin Gunning has been made caretaker manager at Swindon Town for a third time.

Gunning, who racked up two spells as a United player, departed Tannadice in bizarre circumstances in April 2016, just days after picking up the ball and walking off the pitch during a defeat to Inverness.

Then United boss Mixu Paatelainen, leading his side in a relegation battle at the time, was furious with the Irishman and quickly dispensed with his services.

United dropped down to the Championship at the end of the season.

Gunning has subsequently spent time at nine different clubs and joined the coaching staff at Swindon in July 2022.

He was handed the managerial reins on an interim basis this week after Michael Flynn’s departure, having previously stepped in following the exits of Scott Lindsey in January 2023 and his successor, ex-St Johnstone midfielder Jody Morris, the following May.

Upon his latest appointment, Gunning told Swindon’s media team taking charge was a “massive privilege” and declared himself “very confident” in his ability to deliver his message to the players.