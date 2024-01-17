Ex-Dundee United star axed for picking up ball during game takes caretaker charge at Swindon Town for THIRD time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ex-Dundee United star axed for picking up ball during game takes caretaker charge at Swindon Town for THIRD time

Former Tangerine Gavin Gunning has stepped into the dugout at the County Ground.

By Sean Hamilton
Gavin Gunning during his Dundee United days. Image: SNS
Gavin Gunning during his Dundee United days. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United defender Gavin Gunning has been made caretaker manager at Swindon Town for a third time.

Gunning, who racked up two spells as a United player, departed Tannadice in bizarre circumstances in April 2016, just days after picking up the ball and walking off the pitch during a defeat to Inverness.

Then United boss Mixu Paatelainen, leading his side in a relegation battle at the time, was furious with the Irishman and quickly dispensed with his services.

United dropped down to the Championship at the end of the season.

Gunning has subsequently spent time at nine different clubs and joined the coaching staff at Swindon in July 2022.

He was handed the managerial reins on an interim basis this week after Michael Flynn’s departure, having previously stepped in following the exits of Scott Lindsey in January 2023 and his successor, ex-St Johnstone midfielder Jody Morris, the following May.

Upon his latest appointment, Gunning told Swindon’s media team taking charge was a “massive privilege” and declared himself “very confident” in his ability to deliver his message to the players.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United (left) and St Johnstone (right) fans will be celebrating their respective clubs' Uefa payments. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Dundee United and St Johnstone set for £650k Uefa windfall
No two major football stadiums in Britain are closer to each other than Tannadice and Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Some say Dundee United and Dundee ground-share is a ‘no brainer’ –…
7
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon in the colours of Dundee United
David Wotherspoon opens up on 'disappointing' manner of St Johnstone exit as Dundee United…
Dundee United Community Trust girls under-18 football team. Image: Supplied
Dundee United under-18 girls 'blindsided' as team axed
2
Stuart Beedie, Danny Griffin, David Wotherspoon and Leigh Jenkinson all played for St Johnstone before Dundee United.
5 St Johnstone heroes to star for Dundee United AFTER Perth side as David…
Logan Chalmers in Dundee United action against Spartans
Dundee United make Logan Chalmers loan decision as winger shines with Ayr United
Dundee United's David Wotherspoon, pictured at Tannadice
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United stronger and moving in the right direction with David Wotherspoon…
David Wotherspoon of Dundee United pictured at Tannadice
Creator, winner, mentor: Why David Wotherspoon to Dundee United makes perfect sense – for…
Jim Goodwin, left, and David Wotherspoo
David Wotherspoon given Dundee United contract 'incentive' as Jim Goodwin hails new recruit 'magic'
David Wotherspoon's new home at Tannadice
David Wotherspoon joins Dundee United as St Johnstone legend declares: 'I love getting my…

Conversation