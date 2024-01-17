Three Tayside pharmacies reopen with pledge to cut waiting times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Three Tayside pharmacies reopen with pledge to cut waiting times

Many of the staff at the former Lloyds chemists in Perth and Forfar have been re-employed.

By Kaya Macleod
Dickies Pharmacy owner Brian Arris at the branch in Glover Street, Perth. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson
Dickies Pharmacy owner Brian Arris at the branch in Glover Street, Perth. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson

Three Tayside pharmacies have been reopened by Scottish business Dickies Pharmacy, which is pledging to cut waiting times.

The Aberdeen-based company acquired the three branches from Lloyds, which is reducing its number of chemists.

The shops at Glover Street and York Place in Perth and Castle Street in Forfar are now open again with many of the former Lloyds workers re-employed.

Dickies Pharmacy Tayside plans

Dickies Pharmacy owner Brian Arris opened his first branch in Aberdeen 19 years ago. The new acquisitions bring his total number of pharmacies to 11.

He has pledged to improve pharmacy services and patient care in the Tayside area.

He said: “We offer a friendly family service, with good repour with the patients. We are very caring.

Inside the new Dickies Pharmacy branch at Glover Street, Perth. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson

“Perth and Forfar are a good challenge. I enjoy building teams and we are trying to get the right employees which same ethos as our company.

“A pharmacy needs to be more than just a location to pick up your prescription and ought to be a friendly environment.”

What services do Dickies Pharmacy offer?

Dickies describes itself as “small enough to care but big enough to meet all your pharmacy needs”.

Employees offer counselling, free prescriptions and any necessary advice.

It offers an NHS Pharmacy First service, which treats a wide range of patients’ acute, non-life-threatening ailments without requiring them to visit a GP. Improving patient care is one of the main goals of this initiative.

Dickies Pharmacy offers a wide range of services. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson

A free prescription collection and delivery service in Perth and surrounding villages like Scone and Luncarty. The Forfar branch will deliver to Kirriemuir.

Bid to cut waiting times

Brian expects to retain many of the former Lloyds patients and hopes to provide a valuable service to the community.

An emphasis will be on cutting the time it takes to fulfil prescriptions at the busy locations, with better systems to speed up waiting times.

The businessman said he has no intention to add to his portfolio of chemists in the near future.

He added: “I want the pharmacies to release their full potential.

“I want to get the Lloyds pharmacy to where they were in terms of good customer service and good patient service being offered efficiently.”

