Dundee pavement parkers to be targeted ‘within weeks’ as council yet to issue one fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pavement parkers to be targeted ‘within weeks’ as council yet to issue one fine

Warning notices have already been placed on some vehicles.

By Ellidh Aitken
Pavement parking on Ancrum Drive in Dundee just before the rules changed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking on Ancrum Drive in Dundee just before the rules changed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Drivers who park on pavements in Dundee are set to be targeted “within weeks” – after it emerged the council has yet to issue a single fine since the rules changed.

The local authority says it has not yet started enforcement, despite new rules coming into force in December.

However, some drivers have been issued warning notices for parking on the pavement – telling them about the upcoming enforcement.

One charity for blind people says it is “disappointing” the rules are not yet being enforced.

Dundee pavement parking ban: No tickets yet issued

Councils were handed fresh powers under the Scottish Government’s Transport (Scotland) Act in December.

This means fines can now be dished out to drivers whose vehicles are found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement.

Dundee City Council previously said it would be introduced in a phased manner.

In a Freedom of Information response to The Courier, the local authority confirmed it has not issued a single ticket for pavement parking since December.

This is despite the local authority’s website already stating that drivers are “likely” to get a fine if they park on pavements in Dundee and that “parking attendants will be patrolling all areas of the city, and penalty charge notices may be issued at any time of the day”.

Residents often have to squeeze past cars parked on the pavement on Ancrum Drive (picture taken in November 2023). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, a spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Dundee City Council has been issuing warning notices to vehicles parked on the pavement from December onwards and we expect to start full enforcement in the coming weeks.”

The penalty for pavement parking is set at £100, although this is reduced to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

A number of streets, including parts of Balunie Avenue, Alpin Terrace and Ancrum Drive, are listed as exemptions.

‘Disappointment’ as pavement parking enforcement yet to begin in Dundee

Alison Rae, CEO of Dundee Blind and Partially Sighted Society, says there is an “overall feeling of disappointment” that pavement parking rules are not yet being enforced.

She said: “In fact, the pavement parking situation appears to have worsened with members experiencing drivers parking indiscriminately and across dropped kerbs.

“One of the members who lives in the Balunie area finds it difficult as she cannot cross the street on Ballindean Road to get to the shops as she can’t get past the cars, and obviously can’t see the cars or approaching traffic.

“Our members are having to put themselves in dangerous situations just to get from A to B.”

More from The Courier

Conversation