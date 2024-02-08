Dundee pavement parkers to be targeted ‘within weeks’ as council yet to issue one fine

Drivers who park on pavements in Dundee are set to be targeted “within weeks” – after it emerged the council has yet to issue a single fine since the rules changed.

The local authority says it has not yet started enforcement, despite new rules coming into force in December.

However, some drivers have been issued warning notices for parking on the pavement – telling them about the upcoming enforcement.

One charity for blind people says it is “disappointing” the rules are not yet being enforced.

Dundee pavement parking ban: No tickets yet issued

Councils were handed fresh powers under the Scottish Government’s Transport (Scotland) Act in December.

This means fines can now be dished out to drivers whose vehicles are found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement.

Dundee City Council previously said it would be introduced in a phased manner.

In a Freedom of Information response to The Courier, the local authority confirmed it has not issued a single ticket for pavement parking since December.

This is despite the local authority’s website already stating that drivers are “likely” to get a fine if they park on pavements in Dundee and that “parking attendants will be patrolling all areas of the city, and penalty charge notices may be issued at any time of the day”.

However, a spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Dundee City Council has been issuing warning notices to vehicles parked on the pavement from December onwards and we expect to start full enforcement in the coming weeks.”

The penalty for pavement parking is set at £100, although this is reduced to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

A number of streets, including parts of Balunie Avenue, Alpin Terrace and Ancrum Drive, are listed as exemptions.

‘Disappointment’ as pavement parking enforcement yet to begin in Dundee

Alison Rae, CEO of Dundee Blind and Partially Sighted Society, says there is an “overall feeling of disappointment” that pavement parking rules are not yet being enforced.

She said: “In fact, the pavement parking situation appears to have worsened with members experiencing drivers parking indiscriminately and across dropped kerbs.

“One of the members who lives in the Balunie area finds it difficult as she cannot cross the street on Ballindean Road to get to the shops as she can’t get past the cars, and obviously can’t see the cars or approaching traffic.

“Our members are having to put themselves in dangerous situations just to get from A to B.”