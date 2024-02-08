Fife Police return to scene of fatal Cowdenbeath crash as probe continues Officers closed the town's High Street on Wednesday night. By Ellidh Aitken February 8 2024, 1:17pm February 8 2024, 1:17pm Share Police return to scene of fatal Cowdenbeath crash as probe continues Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4890149/police-return-scene-fatal-cowdenbeath-crash/ Copy Link Police closed Cowdenbeath's High Street on Wednesday night as part of investigations into a crash in December. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Police have returned to the scene of a fatal crash in Cowdenbeath as a probe into the incident continues. Officers closed the town’s High Street on Wednesday night as part of investigations into a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on December 20. A 35-year-old woman, the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. Locals said the road was closed between its junctions with Broad Street and Stenhouse Street on Wednesday night. Police Scotland confirmed that the police presence was related to the same investigation. A spokesperson added that inquiries into the crash are ongoing. More from The Courier Police following positive line of inquiry in murder investigation Girl, 11, dies in hospital a week after bin lorry crash Alkali attack victim just wanted safe home for her girls, friends say Old Bailey closed for emergency repairs after fire alert