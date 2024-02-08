Police return to scene of fatal Cowdenbeath crash as probe continues

Police have returned to the scene of a fatal crash in Cowdenbeath as a probe into the incident continues.

Officers closed the town’s High Street on Wednesday night as part of investigations into a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on December 20.

A 35-year-old woman, the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Locals said the road was closed between its junctions with Broad Street and Stenhouse Street on Wednesday night.

Police Scotland confirmed that the police presence was related to the same investigation.

A spokesperson added that inquiries into the crash are ongoing.