Arbroath boost survival hopes with loan capture of Dundee attacker

Arbroath have snapped up Dundee star Charlie Reilly on loan.

The Lichties are in the thick of a Championship survival fight, sitting bottom of the division, six points adrift of Dunfermline and Inverness Caley Thistle.

They face the Caley Jags on Saturday in a huge contest at Gayfield.

But they will do so with Dundee star Reilly bolstering manager Jim McIntyre’s attacking options.

The 22-year-old has signed up until the end of the season and will go straight into the squad for the high-stakes visit of Duncan Ferguson’s Highlanders.

Reilly signed for Dundee last summer after drawing attention from clubs around the country with a 24-goal, 19-assist season with Albion Rovers.

However, he has found game time hard to come by at Dens Park, making just eight appearances, all from the substitutes bench.

He is contracted at Dundee until summer 2025.