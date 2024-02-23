‘A daily hell’: Leven residents make 200 complaints about drug-dealing and violence in just 2 years

Residents of a Leven housing scheme say they are living a “daily hell” after making more than 200 complaints about drug-dealing and violence in less than two years.

People living at Kirkside Court say crime is rife in the town centre flats, with many feeling intimidated by the daily anti-social behaviour.

Several residents are said to have moved out due to the problems.

Others claim their mental health and quality of life is suffering.

The flats, off Durie Street, have been the scene of several incidents – including a vicious knife attack that saw a man jailed for more than seven years.

‘Our lives have been made a misery’

Will Brooks, 73, who has lived at Kirkside Court for 15 years, says he is living “a daily hell”.

He told The Courier: “We’ve had round-the-clock drug dealing, with countless numbers of people trying to get in and out of the block at all hours.

“When problem tenants move out, others move straight in.

“Many in the block now live in daily fear and some won’t step foot out of their door.

“Our lives have been made a misery.”

Will claims he and fellow residents have lodged more than 200 complaints to police and owner Kingdom Housing Association since April 2022.

He added: “Despite raising our concerns on an almost daily basis, our firm belief is that we are being ignored.

“We’ve met with police and housing officers on numerous occasions but they are either powerless or unwilling to act.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “Police have issued us with personal protection alarms and advice about security.

“That’s all well and good, but we want the problem tenants removed and despite all the evidence and constant complaints, nothing changes.”

Both the police and Kingdom say they are aware of the concerns raised by residents at Kirkside Court.

Housing association ‘actively engaged with residents at Kirkside Court’ over crime concerns

A spokesperson for Kingdom Housing Association said: “We take all complaints seriously and have robust procedures in place to help all of our customers feel safe and secure in their own homes and within their communities.

“We take a multi-agency approach to dealing with serious allegations, including working with Police Scotland.

“We remain actively engaged with residents at Kirkside Court to address any concerns they have.

“Every customer complaint received is fully investigated and we work hard to keep our customers informed throughout.

“Wherever possible, we work together with our customers to find the best possible outcomes and encourage them to continue working alongside us to achieve that.”

Inspector Matt Spencer from Police Scotland said: “Dedicated patrols are carried out in the area, with officers providing reassurance to the community as well as engaging with people and discouraging anti-social behaviour.

“We have also recently agreed on the creation of a dedicated full-time post for the next three years with local area committee funding.

“This will continue and enhance the work being done to tackle anti-social behaviour, and remain resolute in combating this type of behaviour in our community.”