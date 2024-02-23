‘A daily hell’: Leven residents make 200 complaints about drug-dealing and violence in just 2 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘A daily hell’: Leven residents make 200 complaints about drug-dealing and violence in just 2 years

People living at Kirkside Court say crime is rife in the town centre flats.

By Neil Henderson
Kirkside Court, Leven.
Kirkside Court in Leven. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Residents of a Leven housing scheme say they are living a “daily hell” after making more than 200 complaints about drug-dealing and violence in less than two years.

People living at Kirkside Court say crime is rife in the town centre flats, with many feeling intimidated by the daily anti-social behaviour.

Several residents are said to have moved out due to the problems.

Others claim their mental health and quality of life is suffering.

The flats, off Durie Street, have been the scene of several incidents – including a vicious knife attack that saw a man jailed for more than seven years.

‘Our lives have been made a misery’

Will Brooks, 73, who has lived at Kirkside Court for 15 years, says he is living “a daily hell”.

He told The Courier: “We’ve had round-the-clock drug dealing, with countless numbers of people trying to get in and out of the block at all hours.

“When problem tenants move out, others move straight in.

“Many in the block now live in daily fear and some won’t step foot out of their door.

“Our lives have been made a misery.”

Will claims he and fellow residents have lodged more than 200 complaints to police and owner Kingdom Housing Association since April 2022.

Residents say drug dealing and anti-social behaviour is rife at the Leven flats.
Residents say drug dealing and anti-social behaviour is rife at the Leven flats. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

He added: “Despite raising our concerns on an almost daily basis, our firm belief is that we are being ignored.

“We’ve met with police and housing officers on numerous occasions but they are either powerless or unwilling to act.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “Police have issued us with personal protection alarms and advice about security.

“That’s all well and good, but we want the problem tenants removed and despite all the evidence and constant complaints, nothing changes.”

Both the police and Kingdom say they are aware of the concerns raised by residents at Kirkside Court.

Housing association ‘actively engaged with residents at Kirkside Court’ over crime concerns

A spokesperson for Kingdom Housing Association said: “We take all complaints seriously and have robust procedures in place to help all of our customers feel safe and secure in their own homes and within their communities.

“We take a multi-agency approach to dealing with serious allegations, including working with Police Scotland.

“We remain actively engaged with residents at Kirkside Court to address any concerns they have.

“Every customer complaint received is fully investigated and we work hard to keep our customers informed throughout.

“Wherever possible, we work together with our customers to find the best possible outcomes and encourage them to continue working alongside us to achieve that.”

The flats are owned by Kingdom Housing Association.
The flats are owned by Kingdom Housing Association. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Inspector Matt Spencer from Police Scotland said: “Dedicated patrols are carried out in the area, with officers providing reassurance to the community as well as engaging with people and discouraging anti-social behaviour.

“We have also recently agreed on the creation of a dedicated full-time post for the next three years with local area committee funding.

“This will continue and enhance the work being done to tackle anti-social behaviour, and remain resolute in combating this type of behaviour in our community.”

Conversation