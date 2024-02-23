Glen Kamara hails Dundee grounding as EPL promotion chaser reveals he still gets messages from Dees

Glen Kamara credits Dundee for giving him the grounding for a career that has brought trophies, European finals and major tournament appearances.

And now it could bring Premier League football next season.

A regular for promotion-chasing Leeds United, the Finland international has helped his current side to second spot in the Championship.

After being released by Arsenal as a kid, the 28-year-old is determined to get to the top table of English football, nine years after making his one and only appearance for the Gunners.

That’s after winning a Premiership title and a Scottish Cup with Rangers, starting in the Europa League final in 2022 and playing every minute of Finland’s Euro 2020 campaign.

‘Dundee was a big stepping stone’

However, it was Dundee who took the chance on Kamara as a 22-year-old free agent.

His career blossomed at Dens Park as his talent came to the fore.

“Dundee was a big stepping stone for me, going there and playing a lot of games,” Kamara said.

“I grew up a lot – I really enjoyed my time there.

“I learnt a lot – just playing football was important to me.

“It really set me in a good way.”

Messages from Dundee fans

Kamara’s time at the club ended in disappointment.

After the sacking of Neil McCann, incoming manager Jim McIntyre played him in a more attacking position before freezing him out of the team.

And, with less than six months left on his contract, Kamara was sold to Rangers for just £50,000.

Despite the way things ended, the midfielder still has Dees getting in touch who remember his time at the club with real fondness.

“I sometimes get messages from Dundee fans telling me to come back!” Kamara added.

“The fans were good, they always sang my name.

“I really enjoyed it there.”

Favourite moment

And his favourite moment in dark blue?

“My best memory at Dundee was the game that kept us up – St Johnstone at home – where we won 2-1,” he added.

“I enjoyed that.”

Kamara’s Leeds United face a crucial Championship clash at home to leaders Leicester City tonight with nine points separating the top two sides.

Head to Sky Bet for more info.