Businessman on Dundee street with most parking pavement fines slams new rules

"Unless people park on the pavement there's no way to get by."

By Andrew Robson
Jonathan and John Fyda outside their workshop
Agra's owners Jonathan and John Fyda say they are forced to drive on the pavements at Ure Street following the introduction of the pavement parking ban. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A businessman on the Dundee street with the most pavement parking fines says the council’s new rules are ‘ill-conceived’.

John Fyda, of Agra Precision Engineering on Ure Street, says the restrictions are affecting the business as staff and HGVs struggle to get by.

It comes as parking attendants can now dish out fines to drivers whose vehicles are found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement.

The Courier previously revealed that Ure Street was Dundee’s pavement parking ticket hotspot – after 13 fines were issued on the street in the first month of enforcement.

Pavement parking ban ‘ill-conceived’ says Ure Street business

John said: “Now that people can’t park on the pavement along Ure Street the only option is driving along the pavement to access the garage.

“The restrictions are impossible to follow and it’s affecting how we operate.

“Heavy goods vehicles – which come to the business daily – are struggling to pass the cars as a result.

Road users are having to drive on the pavement as parked cars avoid being ticketed by parking on the carriageway. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Unless people park on the pavement there’s no way to get by.

“It was an ill-conceived plan.”

The rules were introduced after local authorities were handed fresh powers under the Scottish Government’s Transport (Scotland) Act.

The ban includes most streets in the city, however, a small number have been identified as suitable for exemption from the rules.

Businessman calls for exception on narrow Dundee street

The 79-year-old added: “There should be an exception on Ure Street as it’s a narrow road – do we really need two pavements along the road?

“What if there’s a fire at the premises? – How can we expect emergency vehicles to get by?

“The whole thing is incredibly shortsighted and most people have to drive along the other pavement as a result.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “If people would like a street to be considered for an exemption, they can email pavementparking@dundeecity.gov.uk to provide information.

“The process is explained on the council’s pavement parking website.

