Eco home in Newtyle garden rejected by Angus planning officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Eco home in Newtyle garden rejected by Angus planning officials

There were more than 20 letters of objection to the planning application for the site on South Street in the village of Newtyle.

By Graham Brown
The planned eco home in Newtyle. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
The planned eco home in Newtyle. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

A bid for a family eco home in an Angus village garden has failed to find favour with council planning officials.

The plan was centred on ground at 19th Century Burnbank Cottage in South Street, Newtyle.

A previous application for a house in the extensive grounds was withdrawn in 2021.

Wilson Paul Architects said: “The revised design proposals include a small timber-framed home of three bedrooms and modest proportions.”

They said the house was a “significant reduction” from a previous proposal.

Garden was previously ‘eyesore’

The architects highlighted the work done to the extensive garden since the new owners bought it in 2019.

“This area of ground was in a state of semi-dereliction, overgrown and undermaintained.

“This poor state of repair existed as an ‘eyesore’,” said their planning statement.

It said the house had been designed to “actively embrace the existing trees that border the site to provide a tranquil and private environmentally sensitive home”.

Newtyle eco house planning application
How the Newtyle house would sit on the South Street site. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Site for new house in Newtyle.
Trees on the site suffered damage during Storm Arwen. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

And they suggested the new house would be “largely invisible” from South Street.

However, council planning officials said the application didn’t comply with the local development plan.

The proposal drew 30 letters of representation in total from 11 households.

Of those, 22 were objections, seven in support and one offering general comment.

Concerns raised included flood risk from the Newtyle Burn to the east, the scale of the house and the loss of green space.

House would break pattern of Newtyle

Planners accepted the house had been carefully sited to avoid flooding.

But they said a “reasonably significant area” of around 25-30% of the plot area would be at flood risk.

The handling report added: “Newtyle is a planned village, and it generally follows a rigid grid iron street pattern.

Newtyle house planning application
An aerial design shot of the planned family home. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Planning application for house in South Street Newtyle.
The entrance to the eco-friendly family home. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

“While existing properties at Burnbank and Milton depart from that pattern, they are set back from South Street by significant distance and landscape planting reduces their visibility from the street.

“The orientation of the proposed building relative to the street would depart markedly from the character of the area.”

And they said mature trees that would be retained in the garden could lead to “significant shading” of the new house.

“In overall terms, the proposal is contrary to the development plan,” they said.

The application was refused under delegated powers.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Lennon Russell
Police gave up banned Dundee driver chase due to public danger
J&D Wilkie's former Gairie Works sit opposite the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
What now for historic Kirrie factories after textile firm Wilkie announces shock Dundee move?
Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen as the Carnoustie footbridge is demolished.
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen as footbridge set for demolition
The Caledonian in Brechin.
Brechin pub and restaurant 'not financially viable' as owner announces closure
A pyro was thrown onto the pitch on Saturday.
VIDEO: Boy charged after Arbroath FC flare throw that posed 'severe safety risk'
J&D Wilkie's textile factories have operated in the heart of Kirrie for more than 150 years. Image: Rob McLaren/ DC Thomson
Angus town's shock and anger over historic Kirriemuir textile firm's Dundee move
2
Carnoustie Police Station.
Officers to relocate for months as Carnoustie Police Station shuts for upgrade
2
Robbie Mill
Prolific Dundee Range Rover thieves locked up
Kerryanne Shaw has been running her bulldog rescue charity for a decade.
Decision delayed over licence for Scotland's first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus
Arbriath marina roundabout is to undergo major work in the next stage of A Place for Everyone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Drivers face SIX months of new road rules at Arbroath harbour in £14m Place…
6

Conversation