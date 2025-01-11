Eco home in Newtyle garden rejected by Angus planning officials

A bid for a family eco home in an Angus village garden has failed to find favour with council planning officials.

The plan was centred on ground at 19th Century Burnbank Cottage in South Street, Newtyle.

A previous application for a house in the extensive grounds was withdrawn in 2021.

Wilson Paul Architects said: “The revised design proposals include a small timber-framed home of three bedrooms and modest proportions.”

They said the house was a “significant reduction” from a previous proposal.

Garden was previously ‘eyesore’

The architects highlighted the work done to the extensive garden since the new owners bought it in 2019.

“This area of ground was in a state of semi-dereliction, overgrown and undermaintained.

“This poor state of repair existed as an ‘eyesore’,” said their planning statement.

It said the house had been designed to “actively embrace the existing trees that border the site to provide a tranquil and private environmentally sensitive home”.

And they suggested the new house would be “largely invisible” from South Street.

However, council planning officials said the application didn’t comply with the local development plan.

The proposal drew 30 letters of representation in total from 11 households.

Of those, 22 were objections, seven in support and one offering general comment.

Concerns raised included flood risk from the Newtyle Burn to the east, the scale of the house and the loss of green space.

House would break pattern of Newtyle

Planners accepted the house had been carefully sited to avoid flooding.

But they said a “reasonably significant area” of around 25-30% of the plot area would be at flood risk.

The handling report added: “Newtyle is a planned village, and it generally follows a rigid grid iron street pattern.

“While existing properties at Burnbank and Milton depart from that pattern, they are set back from South Street by significant distance and landscape planting reduces their visibility from the street.

“The orientation of the proposed building relative to the street would depart markedly from the character of the area.”

And they said mature trees that would be retained in the garden could lead to “significant shading” of the new house.

“In overall terms, the proposal is contrary to the development plan,” they said.

The application was refused under delegated powers.