Dundee

Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen as footbridge set for demolition

Passengers are urged to check their journey.

By Andrew Robson
Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen as the Carnoustie footbridge is demolished.
Buses will replace trains going north on Sunday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Buses will once again replace trains running between Dundee and Aberdeen on Sunday.

The line from Dundee to Aberdeen will be closed on Sunday (January 12) due to engineering work between Dundee and Montrose.

It comes as a footbridge over the railway line in Carnoustie is demolished over safety concerns.

The bridge will be torn down between 10pm on Saturday and 6am on Monday.

The railway footbridge in Carnoustie from Park Avenue
The railway footbridge in Carnoustie from Park Avenue. Image: Google Street View

Buses will replace all ScotRail and LNER services between Dundee and Aberdeen on Sunday as a result.

ScotRail advised passengers that replacement buses may be busier than usual and extra time should be allowed for journeys.

Passengers are urged to check their journey using the National Rail planner.

Network Rail advised the bridge had to be demolished because “it is beyond economical repair.”

It has not yet been confirmed whether a replacement bridge will be provided.

A Carnoustie family has launched an online petition urging Network Rail to build a new bridge in its place,

