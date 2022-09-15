Diversions in place following Hillend crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A road user has been taken to hospital following a crash at Hillhead.

Police received reports of the incident, involving a car and a motorbike, on Hillend Road just before 7pm.

One source has told The Courier that traffic is being directed from Dalgety Bay towards Clockluine Road on the B916.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance following a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the A921 at Hillend Road, Hillend, which was reported around 6.50pm on Thursday evening.

“One person has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.”

More to follow