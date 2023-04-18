UK Labour deputy targets SNP’s Dundee fortress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

UK Labour deputy targets SNP’s Dundee fortress

Angela Rayner claimed the SNP should learn from her own party's past mistakes during a visit to Dundee.

By Rachel Amery
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

Most Read

1
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
2
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
3
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
4
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck
5
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Care worker who attacked police after Covid lockdown party in Perth not punished due…
6
A graphic showing the three incorrect Tayside road signs.
Three Tayside road signs causing embarrassment, confusion and concern
3
7
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away…
8
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
9
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Perth pub worker stole £1.5k from bosses in midnight safe raid
10
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops

More from The Courier

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Perthshire MP slams Twitter troll who 'urinated' on his office door
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
Scottish greens co-leader Patrick Harvie surrounded by trans activists at a rally
STEVE FINAN: Scottish Greens need to ditch the gender politics and get back to…
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police search Dundee West End gardens in 'manhunt'
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Fife serial rapist jailed for six years after attacking and throttling women
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Renowned Dundee artist joins forces with school pupils for latest mural
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Why Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus is the League One player of the year
Lochlands junction at the southern end of the Forfar by-pass.
Forfar by-pass: Is dangerous Lochlands junction the end of the road for hundreds of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]