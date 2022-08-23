CRAIG CAIRNS: James McPake is bringing a winning mentality back to Dunfermline despite numbers crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CRAIG CAIRNS: James McPake is bringing a winning mentality back to Dunfermline despite numbers crunch

By Craig Cairns
August 23 2022, 5.00pm
James McPake was disappointed with dropping points versus Kelty Hearts. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake was disappointed with dropping points versus Kelty Hearts. Photograph: Craig Brown.

James McPake was absolutely fuming when his side exited the Premier Sports Cup last month.

The Dunfermline Athletic boss found some perspective in the following days after unwinding by watching Formula 1, rolling back from his “ridiculously poor” assessment.

They have since responded with three wins from three before a 0-0 with Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

The Pars are the only SPFL side not to concede a goal, which has given them a “good foundation” to win matches, according to captain Kyle Benedictus.

Early indications

Signs of defensive solidity were noticeable in pre-season, during which Dunfermline conceded just once in four matches – courtesy of an error from a trialist keeper.

Competitively, Dunfermline have conceded just twice in eight matches – a goal every 360 minutes of football.

McPake’s anger after the 1-1 draw with Alloa in the Premier Sports Cup – and subsequent shootout loss – displays his motivation to win.

The Pars boss has spoken in the past of instilling a “winning mentality” whatever his players are doing around the club – even during a casual game of table tennis.

After the draw with Kelty, McPake again expressed his disappointment but wasn’t nearly as angry as after Alloa.

Thin on numbers

There are still players to be added before McPake’s squad is complete.

James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake is still looking to bring in more new recruits. Photograph: Craig Brown.

The manager said following the win over Montrose that he was a couple of injuries away from a “crisis” and is unable to put on 11-a-side training matches.

Despite being hamstrung in terms of squad numbers – unable to name a full bench yet – McPake has taken Dunfermline to joint top of League 1 after four matches.

To kick off the league season the Pars won three games in a row.

The last time the East End Park side managed this was November 2020 when Stevie Crawford was in charge – three permanent managers ago.

No defeats in five

Dunfermline are now unbeaten in their last five matches over 90 minutes. The last time that happened was April 2021 but involved four draws.

McPake celebrates the win over Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Before McPake took charge the club hadn’t even won back-to-back matches since November last year.

The drop in standard must be taken into account and while things have not been perfect so far Dunfermline are on the right track for an immediate return to the Championship.

McPake’s anger at dropped points, and disappointment at not scoring more after a 5-0 win, show that he is bringing back a winning mentality to the club.

The numbers behind Dunfermline’s perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season

