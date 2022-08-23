Obituary: Virginia Westwater managed Post Office branches across Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Obituary: Virginia Westwater managed Post Office branches across Fife

By Chris Ferguson
August 23 2022, 5.00pm
Virginia Westwater, who managed Post Office branches across Fife during her long career, has died suddenly aged 78.

She ran the main Post Office in Dunfermline, Cupar and Cowdenbeath and had secondments at other branches across the Kingdom.

Outside work, Virginia, known as Gintie, had a lifelong association with Culross Abbey, and had been a founder member of Cairneyhill Guides.

Virginia, who died while on holiday in Duns, was born in Dunfermline maternity home and was the only daughter of William Turnbull Riddler and his wife Marjory (Marshall).

Early years

The family lived in Culross and her father was the foreman painter with the Co-op. Her mother was the manager of the Co-op restaurant in Dunfermline.

Some of Gintie’s earliest memories were of attending Culross Abbey where her father was session clerk and where her mother was among the first group of women to be ordained as elders in Scotland.

Gintie was educated at primary level in Culross before moving on to Dunfermline High School.

During her school years she took a Saturday job at Woolworth’s to contribute towards the cost of a school holiday to Europe.

Career begins

She was offered a full-time job in the store when she left school but opted to join the Post Office and began work in Edinburgh’s West End branch.

Gintie would travel by train to and from Edinburgh daily and, after two or three years, a vacancy arose in Dunfermline Post Office and she transferred.

It was through the Post Office that she met her husband, Robin, a postie.

Their paths had crossed over the years but they got to know each other while in the canteen at the Post Office and sorting depot at Cowdenbeath and married at Culross Abbey in 1991.

Promotions

Over the years she worked on the counter and in the personnel and wages department and rose through the grades to become a manager.

In a career spanning 43 years with the Post Office, she went on to manage the Cupar branch and branches across Fife on a supply basis.

Gintie’s final charge was in Cowdenbeath where she retired after an illness.

