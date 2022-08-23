What do children learn in P1? St Clement’s Primary teachers reveal what happens in the first few weeks of school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

What do children learn in P1? St Clement’s Primary teachers reveal what happens in the first few weeks of school

By Laura Devlin
August 23 2022, 5.00pm Updated: August 23 2022, 7.42pm
Primary one teachers at St Clement's Primary school, Vikki Sidowra and Rachel Steele. Pic by Gareth Jennings/DCT.
It’s only one week into the new school year but pupils will already be well into the swing of things.

The summer holidays are over, teaching has begun and the new school uniforms are probably already dirty.

But what does the first few weeks of term hold for the young pupils who are just starting out on their school journey? And what can parents expect their children to be learning?

We took a visit to St Clement’s Primary School in Dundee to speak to two primary one teachers, Rachel Steele and Vikki Sidowra, to find out more.

Setting out expectations

The new St Clement’s primary ones have been preparing for their first day at the big school since the April holidays, with teachers Rachel and Vikki visiting them at nursery and the school hosting them at the play area.

Despite the gentle introductions, the first weeks of school can be a daunting experience and the early focus for teachers is to make sure the youngsters know what to expect and how to behave.

Primary 1/2 teacher Rachel Steele in her classroom at St Clement’s, Dundee. Gareth Jennings/DCT.

Rachel, who teaches a P1/2 class, said: “The first fortnight you are focusing heavily on the expectations of St Clement’s, the values that we stand for and what the staff around the school expect.

“I’ve asked them what they expect from me as their teacher and what they think I expect from them and from there we were able to put together our class rules.

“They got a wee tour of the school as well to see what sort of environment they will be in and it’s getting them comfortable in that.”

Inside a primary one classroom at St Clement’s Primary School. Gareth Jennings/DCT.

Vikki added: “They’re like sponges when they are in primary one, they do take in a lot but you have to set the standard and expectations from day one.

“They need to know that the classroom is a place for learning. But it’s also about us getting to know them – can they count to 10 or write their name?”

Primary one teacher Vikki Sidowra. Gareth Jennings/DCT.

How soon do they learn to read and write?

It may only be the first full week term but the new primary ones are already getting to know the basics of learning how to read.

At St Clement’s the youngsters are introduced to Fred the frog – a friendly face that will help teach them to sound out words.

Fred the Frog, who helps the pupils learn how to read. Gareth Jennings/DCT.

Rachel explained: “Fred is a little frog that helps the kids learn to read. He doesn’t speak in sentences or words, he speaks in sounds.

“So there will be a lot of Fred talk at the beginning of primary one and it’s about getting the kids to learn the sounds (of words).

“He’s a little mascot that the kids all like. He talks about the adventures he goes on or what he has in his fridge and cupboard.”

Tools to help the pupils learn how to read and write. Gareth Jennings/DCT.

Is there any play based learning?

The transition to school from nursery marks the switch to a more formal way of learning and the young pupils are expected to listen and learn from their teacher.

But it’s also important for the teachers to keep the youngsters engaged and this is why Vikki and Rachel have to plan for a full day of activities.

Some of the displays inside the primary one classrooms. Gareth Jennings/DCT.

Vikki said: “There has to be balance. They can learn so much through play but we still have to have direct teaching input with the children at the start.

“You have to lots of activities because as keen as they are to learn, you have to keep it short because of their attention span.

“If you were to set a primary seven piece of work, that could take them 45 minutes and you could walk around the classroom and speak to them and help.

“Where as the activities in primary one are shorter – it’s very different.”

Back to school 2022: Your snaps of children off to school in Dundee and Angus

