James McPake says Dunfermline ‘got what they deserved’ and again calls on Pars to be more clinical

By Craig Cairns
August 20 2022, 10.30pm
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake said his side were not clinical enough. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake knew ahead of Saturday’s West Fife derby that it was a “tricky” fixture.

Kelty Hearts have endured a torrid start to the season – in terms of squad-building and results – but there are signs things are coming together.

The Maroon Machine picked up their first point in League 1 against the Pars, who topped the table going into the game.

Dunfermline are now joint top, second on goal difference after Airdrie’s win, but have yet to concede a goal.

A dangerous side

“We always knew this was going to be a very tricky game, and that’s not an excuse, far from it,” said the Pars boss.

“Taking away the derby side of it, we’ve watched a lot of their games and that’s what we had focussed on.

“A lot of the goals they were conceding were poor but they were creating a lot of chances and just not taking them.

James McPake said Kelty deserved their point.

“They’re a dangerous side who are going to get better over the season, they’ve come up a league.

“I think they deserved a point. I think we got out of the game what we deserved.”

Fine margins

McPake was happy with the amount of dangerous balls into the opposition box, mainly through Josh Edwards, but again mentioned a lack of ruthlessness.

His triple-substitution early in the second half almost solved this.

As he did last week, Nikolay Todorov was sent on to win the game – and almost did it again.

The Bulgarian was left with his head in his hands after his close-range header from an Edwards cross was saved by Darren Jamieson.

“It’s fine margins,” continued McPake.

“On another day the big man [Todorov] comes on and he has another winner.

“You need to be clinical, I said it from day one.

“It’s something we’re working really hard on.

“It’s the one thing I’ve come out after every game and said, we’ve not been clinical enough – and it’s my job to make sure that we are.

Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine frustrate Pars

