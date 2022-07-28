James McPake so angry at Dunfermline cup exit he ‘couldn’t even have a beer’ but calmed down after watching F1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake so angry at Dunfermline cup exit he ‘couldn’t even have a beer’ but calmed down after watching F1

By Craig Cairns
July 28 2022, 5.13pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake has revealed how a Sunday relaxing in front of the TV helped him gain a new perspective on the season so far.

The Pars are out of the Premier Sports Cup after a defeat to Ross County and a draw at home to Alloa.

Failing to take enough of their chances, especially at East End Park on Saturday, was the main reason for their cup exit.

McPake was fuming after the match, saying his side was “ridiculously poor”.

A different outlook

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s rematch against Alloa – this time in the league – the Pars boss has a new-found perspective.

“On Saturday night I was that frustrated that I couldn’t even have a beer,” he recalled with a wry smile. “And that takes a lot.

“It is weird, you watch the Grand Prix and then I watch our game again and I have a completely different outlook by the time I went to sleep on Sunday.

“When you watch the game back we were actually good in the game but it’s hard for people to hear because we are out of the cup.

“You go away and you settle down a bit: would I rather be in this position of not taking chances rather than not making them? Absolutely.”

Team news

Another positive is that there are no fresh injury concerns but Chris Hamilton is out through suspension.

No obvious replacement again highlights the need for new players, something the manager reiterates they are continuing to work on.

Courier Sport revealed this week that former Motherwell midfielder Robbie Crawford and Dundee United’s Chris Mochrie are two of those being targeted.

Dundee United prospect Chris Mochrie.

Of the players McPake has at the club, he’s been pleased by their “brilliant” response.

“That was a wee bit of a worry for me Saturday night, Sunday: thinking when you have got those chances it is a body blow that you don’t qualify for the next round of the cup.

“You cannot fool players, they know themselves that they are creating chances, they are playing well in games but what we need to be is more ruthless.”

“We will get there, we just need to keep believing in what we are doing.”

Dunfermline close season report card: Signings rated, Premier Sports Cup verdict and League 1 prediction

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

