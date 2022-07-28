James McPake so angry at Dunfermline cup exit he ‘couldn’t even have a beer’ but calmed down after watching F1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline manager James McPake has revealed how a Sunday relaxing in front of the TV helped him gain a new perspective on the season so far.

The Pars are out of the Premier Sports Cup after a defeat to Ross County and a draw at home to Alloa.

Failing to take enough of their chances, especially at East End Park on Saturday, was the main reason for their cup exit.

McPake was fuming after the match, saying his side was “ridiculously poor”.

A different outlook

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s rematch against Alloa – this time in the league – the Pars boss has a new-found perspective.

“On Saturday night I was that frustrated that I couldn’t even have a beer,” he recalled with a wry smile. “And that takes a lot.

“It is weird, you watch the Grand Prix and then I watch our game again and I have a completely different outlook by the time I went to sleep on Sunday.

“When you watch the game back we were actually good in the game but it’s hard for people to hear because we are out of the cup.

“You go away and you settle down a bit: would I rather be in this position of not taking chances rather than not making them? Absolutely.”

Team news

Another positive is that there are no fresh injury concerns but Chris Hamilton is out through suspension.

No obvious replacement again highlights the need for new players, something the manager reiterates they are continuing to work on.

Courier Sport revealed this week that former Motherwell midfielder Robbie Crawford and Dundee United’s Chris Mochrie are two of those being targeted.

Of the players McPake has at the club, he’s been pleased by their “brilliant” response.

“That was a wee bit of a worry for me Saturday night, Sunday: thinking when you have got those chances it is a body blow that you don’t qualify for the next round of the cup.

“You cannot fool players, they know themselves that they are creating chances, they are playing well in games but what we need to be is more ruthless.”

“We will get there, we just need to keep believing in what we are doing.”