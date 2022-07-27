EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline keen to sign former Motherwell and Livingston midfielder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic are keen to seal a deal for former Livingston and Motherwell player Robbie Crawford.

The combative midfielder is a free agent after his six-month contract with Partick Thistle expired earlier this summer.

Courier Sport understands that Crawford is currently training with the Pars as he searches for a new club.

James McPake is in the market for reinforcements ahead of a League 1 title push and Crawford is firmly on his radar.

The 28-year-old made more than 200 appearances for Ayr United, helping the Honest Men win promotion to the Championship in 2016/17 before establishing themselves in the second tier.

Crawford landed a move to Premiership Livingston in the summer of 2019 and went on to enjoy 26 outings for the Lions.

He joined Motherwell a year later, spending 18 months with the Steelmen prior to the switch to Partick Thistle in January of this year.

McPake is hoping to make Crawford his fourth summer signing after landing goalkeeper Max Little last week.

Courier Sport revealed earlier on Wednesday that the Pars also have an interest in Dundee United prospect Chris Mochrie.