EXCLUSIVE: David Marshall influence, ‘raw’ attributes and an unusual path to goalkeeper – QPR coach on Dunfermline’s Max Little

Erbil Bozkurt starts reeling off several QPR goalkeepers with Scottish connections.

The Loftus Road goalkeeping coach takes time from his own busy preseason schedule to speak to Courier Sport.

He starts with the hero of Belgrade, David Marshall: “In terms of Scottish football, we’ve been quite lucky because we had Marshy last year and he’s a top, top pro.

“He’s a very good professional. You look at what he’s done in career, both for Scotland and for clubs, it’s great.

“Marshy spoke a lot, comparing standards and the pros and cons of Scottish football.”

Marshall left QPR in the summer for Hibernian who will likely be at opposite ends of a pitch from Liam Kelly this season.

Kelly spent a year and a half at Loftus Road before signing for Motherwell – initially on loan.

Bozkurt – who in his playing days turned out for the likes of Leyton Orient and Boreham Wood – adds: “Even going before that, our No 1 at the moment Seny Dieng was on loan at Dundee [in 2019].

“We have been quite close to Scottish football and the goalkeepers in Scotland.”

Strengths

Another Scottish goalkeeping connection is now in the making after Max Little signed for Dunfermline on a two-year deal.

The 6’5 keeper said he is “hungry” to get the No 1 jersey and revealed that he was a defender until just before he signed for QPR.

Bozkurt thinks Scotland will be a great platform for Little to improve.

The goalkeeping coach joined QPR in 2016 and was there when Little came in on trial in 2019 as a 16-year-old.

Born in London but brought up in Gloucestershire, Little returned to the capital city where he learned to be more independent.

After impressing QPR he signed up and went on to turn out for the under-18s and under-23s.

Good character

Bozkurt doesn’t remember anyone saying a bad word about Little off the park and notes the leap he made regarding the gap in standards.

“He was at a good standard considering he’d never been at a professional academy or environment. His size definitely helped him,” adds Bozkurt.

“He’ll try and come for crosses and affect as much as he can. He’s a very brave lad, he uses his size really well. I think he’s got to do that.

“That was one of the reasons why we took him a couple of years ago was because of his presence.”

Academy upbringing

The QPR coach is however sceptical about how much playing outfield until recently will help the new Dunfermline keeper.

What he does believe is that the professional coaching he has received – and the academy set-up in general – is what will serve him well.

Little has already revealed that training with the London club was heavily weighted towards being under pressure with the ball at his feet.

Not that the 20-year-old doesn’t deserve credit for the unusual path he’s taken.

“Some of the goalkeepers don’t necessarily come into the academies to play for that club,” adds Bozkurt.

“It’s about giving the young players a good education, a good background to then kick on and maybe play elsewhere.

“The Max example is very good because he’s gone from grassroots – no real background at all.

“So there are going to be parts of him that are raw.”

“Fair play to him, he’s only been in the professional system for two or three years – it just shows you it can happen.”