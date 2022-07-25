New boy Max Little only became a goalkeeper a few years ago and has key attribute that could boost Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first thing that stands out about Max Little – other than his name belying his imposing stature – is his confidence.

Without being cocky the 6’5 goalkeeper is determined to force his way into the Dunfermline first team at the earliest opportunity.

“I want to get the first-team experience,” says Little, who singed at East End Park on a two-year deal after leaving Queen’s Park Rangers in the summer.

After being released “quite late” by the London side at the end of May, Little was without a club and without an agent.

“I was on social media, everything, the internet, trying to find someone,” he adds.

‘I’m hungry’

He joined DW Goalkeeping Management who put him in touch with Dunfermline.

“It’s a massive club and they’re looking for promotion and I’m eager for that, I want that. I’m hungry.”

The keeper reveals that he during Saturday’s match he was “bouncing about” on the sidelines: “I want that to be me,” he adds.

The footage from yesterday's draw again Alloa Athletic. ➡️ https://t.co/EBCky7pflJ — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 24, 2022

James McPake has been full of praise for how his side has defended so far this season.

He has also criticised the side for being too negative on the ball, including after their recent exit from the Premier Sports Cup.

Modern keeper

The 20-year-old shot-stopper reveals a huge part of his game is playing with the ball at his feet, which could help resolve that issue.

This is partly down to the training regime at QPR but also the fact that he was an outfield player until “a few months” before joining them.

The towering keeper joined the London club in 2019, playing for their under-18,

under-23 and B teams.

Before that, at Sunday league he was a central defender or defensive midfielder.

“I was about 16/17 when I changed to being a goalkeeper,” he explains.

“But I wasn’t a big fan of running around – I want to stay in goal and dive about.

“At QPR we practised being under pressure a lot of the time – probably most of the time. Now I’m very comfortable [with the ball at my feet].

“I think at Dunfermline that will help, especially if the gaffer wants us to play quickly from the back.

“I’m ready to do that whenever.”