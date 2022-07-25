New boy Max Little only became a goalkeeper a few years ago and has key attribute that could boost Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

New boy Max Little only became a goalkeeper a few years ago and has key attribute that could boost Dunfermline

By Craig Cairns
July 25 2022, 5.00pm
New Dunfermline goalkeeper Max Little.
New Dunfermline goalkeeper Max Little.

The first thing that stands out about Max Little – other than his name belying his imposing stature – is his confidence.

Without being cocky the 6’5 goalkeeper is determined to force his way into the Dunfermline first team at the earliest opportunity.

“I want to get the first-team experience,” says Little, who singed at East End Park on a two-year deal after leaving Queen’s Park Rangers in the summer.

After being released “quite late” by the London side at the end of May, Little was without a club and without an agent.

Max Little left QPR at the end of last season.

“I was on social media, everything, the internet, trying to find someone,” he adds.

‘I’m hungry’

He joined DW Goalkeeping Management who put him in touch with Dunfermline.

“It’s a massive club and they’re looking for promotion and I’m eager for that, I want that. I’m hungry.”

The keeper reveals that he during Saturday’s match he was “bouncing about” on the sidelines: “I want that to be me,” he adds.

James McPake has been full of praise for how his side has defended so far this season.

He has also criticised the side for being too negative on the ball, including after their recent exit from the Premier Sports Cup.

Modern keeper

The 20-year-old shot-stopper reveals a huge part of his game is playing with the ball at his feet, which could help resolve that issue.

This is partly down to the training regime at QPR but also the fact that he was an outfield player until “a few months” before joining them.

The towering keeper joined the London club in 2019, playing for their under-18,
under-23 and B teams.

Before that, at Sunday league he was a central defender or defensive midfielder.

“I was about 16/17 when I changed to being a goalkeeper,” he explains.

James McPake is ‘delighted’ with his new signing Max Little.

“But I wasn’t a big fan of running around – I want to stay in goal and dive about.

“At QPR we practised being under pressure a lot of the time – probably most of the time. Now I’m very comfortable [with the ball at my feet].

“I think at Dunfermline that will help, especially if the gaffer wants us to play quickly from the back.

“I’m ready to do that whenever.”

Dunfermline add to key position as James McPake praises 6’5 new signing

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]