Dunfermline add to key position as James McPake praises 6’5 new signing

James McPake is “delighted” to add to his Dunfermline squad ahead of this weekend’s visit of Alloa.

Goalkeeper Max Little signs on a two-year deal after leaving Queens Park Rangers earlier in the summer.

The 6ft 5 stop-stopper goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s crucial Premier Sports Cup tie versus Alloa.

“It didn’t take us long on the training ground to see just how good he is and the potential he has,” said McPake. “He’s a real size in the goal.”

Deniz Mehmet has started all three matches so far after dislocating his finger in the warm-up before the final preseason friendly versus Kilmarnock.

Competition for place

“Deniz has been excellent throughout preseason and the cup games,” added the Pars boss.

“But we did need another goalkeeper at first-team level to add to our squad.

“[Little] ticks a lot of boxes and has a lot of tools that we look for in a goalkeeper.”

McPake said he has two “really good goalkeepers with different qualities”.

The manager reiterated this week that he won’t be rushed into signings that are below standard.

He also hopes his one remaining fitness concern Graham Dorrans will begin to make his return in the near future.

Getting on the front foot

The Pars go into tomorrow’s match knowing that a win may not be enough to take them into top spot.

Second place will have them relying on results in other groups – and they may even have to wait until Sunday to learn the Raith Rovers score.

McPake added: “We want, particularly at home, we need to take the game to the opposition and be on the front foot.

“Like we were in Dingwall [versus Ross County] for stages of the game – and make it a tough afternoon for Alloa.”