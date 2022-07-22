Dunfermline add to key position as James McPake praises 6’5 new signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline add to key position as James McPake praises 6’5 new signing

By Craig Cairns
July 22 2022, 6.04pm Updated: July 22 2022, 6.04pm
Goalkeeper Max Little has signed for Dunfermline. Photographs: Craig Brown.
Goalkeeper Max Little has signed for Dunfermline. Photographs: Craig Brown.

James McPake is “delighted” to add to his Dunfermline squad ahead of this weekend’s visit of Alloa.

Goalkeeper Max Little signs on a two-year deal after leaving Queens Park Rangers earlier in the summer.

The 6ft 5 stop-stopper goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s crucial Premier Sports Cup tie versus Alloa.

“It didn’t take us long on the training ground to see just how good he is and the potential he has,” said McPake. “He’s a real size in the goal.”

James McPake is ‘delighted’ with his new signing.

Deniz Mehmet has started all three matches so far after dislocating his finger in the warm-up before the final preseason friendly versus Kilmarnock.

Competition for place

“Deniz has been excellent throughout preseason and the cup games,” added the Pars boss.

“But we did need another goalkeeper at first-team level to add to our squad.

“[Little] ticks a lot of boxes and has a lot of tools that we look for in a goalkeeper.”

McPake said he has two “really good goalkeepers with different qualities”.

The manager reiterated this week that he won’t be rushed into signings that are below standard.

A ‘real size in the goal’: Max Little.

He also hopes his one remaining fitness concern Graham Dorrans will begin to make his return in the near future.

Getting on the front foot

The Pars go into tomorrow’s match knowing that a win may not be enough to take them into top spot.

Second place will have them relying on results in other groups – and they may even have to wait until Sunday to learn the Raith Rovers score.

McPake added: “We want, particularly at home, we need to take the game to the opposition and be on the front foot.

“Like we were in Dingwall [versus Ross County] for stages of the game – and make it a tough afternoon for Alloa.”

Why have Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and Kelty Hearts made fewer signings than other teams this summer?

[[title]]

[[text]]

