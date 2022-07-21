James McPake gives update on Dunfermline transfers and sets out timeline for return of Graham Dorrans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has used the break from a midweek matchday to get some extra time on the training pitch with his squad.

So far, save for the recent blip versus Ross County, he has enjoyed seeing the hard work of his players translate into Premier Sports Cup games.

Where many have recently criticised the tournament, the Pars boss has been a defender of it.

He is perplexed as everyone else by the possible permutations should they win versus Alloa on Saturday and finish second in Group C.

A ‘weird’ window

McPake stressed that all they can do is win and see what happens in other groups – now further complicated by Hibs fielding an ineligible player

The extra time between matches has not translated into new signings.

So far only Chris Hamilton and Kyle Benedictus have been added, with youth players filling out the bench.

McPake said he doesn’t want to be rushed into sub-par signings and expects things to start happening soon.

“Other sides are signing players and loan players will start coming to the fore now Premiership clubs are all back,” he said.

“They are all now at the point where they might be sending their good young players out on loan.

“It has been weird this transfer window and I have heard other managers speaking about it as well.

“I don’t know the reason but it will start to free up and you will see a bit of movement, we will certainly add.”

Dorrans comeback

As expected, Benedictus has fully recovered after going off versus Ross County.

The only player absent due to injury remains veteran midfielder Graeme Dorrans.

The manager reluctantly gave a timeline: “I hate doing this but I would say that within the next couple of weeks he would be back out there.

“Certainly he will be back in full training hopefully by the end of next week – maybe available for the second league match.

“We will not be reckless with it.”