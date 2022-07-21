James McPake gives update on Dunfermline transfers and sets out timeline for return of Graham Dorrans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake gives update on Dunfermline transfers and sets out timeline for return of Graham Dorrans

By Craig Cairns
July 21 2022, 7.00pm Updated: July 21 2022, 7.26pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake.

James McPake has used the break from a midweek matchday to get some extra time on the training pitch with his squad.

So far, save for the recent blip versus Ross County, he has enjoyed seeing the hard work of his players translate into Premier Sports Cup games.

Where many have recently criticised the tournament, the Pars boss has been a defender of it.

He is perplexed as everyone else by the possible permutations should they win versus Alloa on Saturday and finish second in Group C.

McPake stressed that all they can do is win and see what happens in other groups – now further complicated by Hibs fielding an ineligible player.

A ‘weird’ window

The extra time between matches has not translated into new signings.

So far only Chris Hamilton and Kyle Benedictus have been added, with youth players filling out the bench.

McPake said he doesn’t want to be rushed into sub-par signings and expects things to start happening soon.

James McPake expects new signings to arrive soon.

“Other sides are signing players and loan players will start coming to the fore now Premiership clubs are all back,” he said.

“They are all now at the point where they might be sending their good young players out on loan.

“It has been weird this transfer window and I have heard other managers speaking about it as well.

“I don’t know the reason but it will start to free up and you will see a bit of movement, we will certainly add.”

Dorrans comeback

As expected, Benedictus has fully recovered after going off versus Ross County.

The only player absent due to injury remains veteran midfielder Graeme Dorrans.

Dunfermline skipper Graham Dorrans
Graham Dorrans is nearing his return.

The manager reluctantly gave a timeline: “I hate doing this but I would say that within the next couple of weeks he would be back out there.

“Certainly he will be back in full training hopefully by the end of next week – maybe available for the second league match.

“We will not be reckless with it.”

