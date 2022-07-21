John Potter on building partnerships as Kelty Hearts add new forward who is ‘buzzing’ to get started

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Potter is expecting a tough test when he faces off against Livingston this Saturday.

The Kelty Hearts boss was pleased with how his side bounced back from the disappointing home defeat to Albion Rovers.

Goals from Alfredo Agyeman, Robbie McNab and Nathan Austin sealed a

3-2 away to Championship side Cove Rangers.

The level of opposition is cranked up another notch this weekend in the final game of the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Kelty are already eliminated but Livingston can top the group with a win.

That’s before taking into consideration they finished in the top half of the Premiership last season.

Familiar foes

“I know Livingston well from my time at Hibs,” said Potter.

“We’ve got to go in confident, we’ve got to go and try and play the same way we did the other night and be as clinical when we get opportunities.”

Potter has been pleased with aspects of his side’s performance in all three matches.

Kelty played well in the opening 45 minutes versus Albion Rovers and the week before matched Inverness for large spells before losing late on.

The Kelty manager hopes to use this final Group G match to further develop his style of play.

“There are players that need minutes on the pitch,” said Potter.

“For different reasons: for catching up on fitness, for sharpness.

“There are partnerships that need to be built for the league season – trying to play the way we want to play.

“It’s still early days but performance-wise we’ve been OK in the three games. The other night was obviously the best one.

“But the other two games, we could have got points as well.”

New recruit

Kelty meanwhile have completed the signing of 20-year-old forward Kyle Doherty.

Kelty Hearts FC are delighted to announce the signing of striker, Kyle Doherty! The 20-year-old joins from Albion Rovers and is available for selection for Saturday’s fixture against Livingston. Welcome to the club Kyle!https://t.co/LQPUQUjrBL pic.twitter.com/oMKMYh2HGN — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) July 21, 2022

The former St Mirren youth has signed on a one-year deal after netting eight times for Albion Rovers last season.

He told the club’s website: “I’m buzzing to get started and want to get off the mark straight away and do my best.”

Potter added: “He is a player that the club have been looking at for a period of time and we’re delighted that he has chosen Kelty Hearts.

“He will bring good competition to our forward area and is desperate to learn and continue to impress and score goals”

Doherty will be available for selection for the trip to Livingston on Saturday.