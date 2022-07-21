John Potter on building partnerships as Kelty Hearts add new forward who is ‘buzzing’ to get started

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Potter on building partnerships as Kelty Hearts add new forward who is ‘buzzing’ to get started

By Craig Cairns
July 21 2022, 7.40pm
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter.

John Potter is expecting a tough test when he faces off against Livingston this Saturday.

The Kelty Hearts boss was pleased with how his side bounced back from the disappointing home defeat to Albion Rovers.

Goals from Alfredo Agyeman, Robbie McNab and Nathan Austin sealed a
3-2 away to Championship side Cove Rangers.

The level of opposition is cranked up another notch this weekend in the final game of the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Kelty are already eliminated but Livingston can top the group with a win.

That’s before taking into consideration they finished in the top half of the Premiership last season.

Familiar foes

“I know Livingston well from my time at Hibs,” said Potter.

“We’ve got to go in confident, we’ve got to go and try and play the same way we did the other night and be as clinical when we get opportunities.”

Potter has been pleased with aspects of his side’s performance in all three matches.

Kelty played well in the opening 45 minutes versus Albion Rovers and the week before matched Inverness for large spells before losing late on.

The Kelty manager hopes to use this final Group G match to further develop his style of play.

“There are players that need minutes on the pitch,” said Potter.

“For different reasons: for catching up on fitness, for sharpness.

“There are partnerships that need to be built for the league season – trying to play the way we want to play.

“It’s still early days but performance-wise we’ve been OK in the three games. The other night was obviously the best one.

“But the other two games, we could have got points as well.”

New recruit

Kelty meanwhile have completed the signing of 20-year-old forward Kyle Doherty.

The former St Mirren youth has signed on a one-year deal after netting eight times for Albion Rovers last season.

He told the club’s website: “I’m buzzing to get started and want to get off the mark straight away and do my best.”

Potter added: “He is a player that the club have been looking at for a period of time and we’re delighted that he has chosen Kelty Hearts.

“He will bring good competition to our forward area and is desperate to learn and continue to impress and score goals”

Doherty will be available for selection for the trip to Livingston on Saturday.

