Debate: Should Dundee city centre become a 20mph zone?

Dundee councillors have approved plans to make large swathes of the city 20mph zones.

The road safety measures will be rolled out across seven phases and when completed, will see areas including Lochee, Charleston and the city centre subject to the speed restriction.

Council chiefs say each phase will cost around £150,000 to complete and be funded by Transport Scotland.

Around a third of Dundee’s roads are already under 20mph restrictions and the extension of the scheme is an attempt to reduce road casualties.

The implementation of the scheme is backed by charities like Brake, who believe 20mph should be adopted on all urban roads across the UK.

But is it necessary to have so many of Dundee’s roads restricted to 20mph?

And is it really an effective way of making our roads safer?

