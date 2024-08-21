Ministers intervene on controversial Bannockburn trotting track

Controversial plans to build a harness racing track near the Battle of Bannockburn site will be decided by Scottish ministers.

Stirling councillors approved the plans on July 30, despite local objections and criticism from the National Trust.

The proposals, lodged by Mr H Muirhead of the Scottish Harness Racing Club, include the creation of a trotting track surface and a single storey building that would house toilets, a bar and provide hot takeaway food.

There would also be 240 parking spaces for both spectators and competitors.

The club hopes to use land located west of New Line Road and south of Fairhill Road at Whins of Milton, which is currently an agricultural field.

Now, the Scottish Government has confirmed ministers will make the final decision imminently.

An independent reporter from the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division will consider the case and prepare a report for ministers.

The call in letter was issued to Stirling Council today (August 21).

It comes after the National Trust for Scotland said it was “shocked and disappointed” to see the development was approved.

The body urged its 330,000 members and the wider public to press Scottish Government ministers to “call in” the decision.

Decision ‘welcomed’ by local councillor

Councillor Gerry McLaughlan said: “This is a welcomed decision by the Scottish Government.

“Local people will be delighted . Hopefully the review will identify how important these fields are to the area.

“I also hope that this will give all sides an opportunity to find a way forward ,where the Council can work with the National Trust to enhance the visitor experience to a vital part of Stirling and Scotland`s history.

“But also its important that we work with the trotting community to find an appropriate site for a sport that has a long history in the area.”

Stuart Brooks, director of conservation and policy at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “The National Trust for Scotland is very pleased to hear that Scottish Ministers have listened to our request to call in this damaging and unsuitable development proposal for determination.

“Along with many others, including the local community, we strongly believe that this development should not be allowed to proceed and desecrate one of Scotland’s most significant heritage sites.

“We would welcome collaboration with Stirling Council, who own the land, and the local community to ensure this last vestige of open battlefield is protected for everyone’s benefit.

“Our charity would like to thank our members and everyone else who has so far written to express their concerns. We hope that Scottish Ministers will take heed of the strength of feeling here and ensure that this development is refused.”

In harness racing, horses compete in a specific gait whilst pulling a two wheeled cart called a sulky.

Scottish harness racing took place at Corbiewood Stadium for more than five decades, but the site was demolished in 2022 to make way for housing, as part of the South Stirling Gateway development.

Whilst searching for a new base, the Scottish Harness Racing Club has used the grass track at Haugh Field, as the next nearest hard track is located in York.