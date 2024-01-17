‘Major incident’ at Perthshire surgery after computer system crashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Major incident’ at Perthshire surgery after computer system crashes

It is being looked into 'as a matter or urgency'.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Atholl Medical Centre in Pitlochry
Atholl Medical Centre in Pitlochry

A Perthshire surgery has declared a “major incident” after its computer system went down.

Atholl Medical Centre says it is without access to patient and clinical data due to a networking issue.

It posted on Facebook at 10.25am: “Major Incident! The surgery is currently without access to our computer systems due to a networking issue.

“This has been reported to IT as a major incident and is being looked into as a matter of urgency.

“Please bear with us at this time. We cannot access any patient data or our clinical systems.

“As soon as this is resolved we will update this post.

“Thank you for your patience.”

System crashes at Pitlochry’s Atholl Medical Centre

The Atholl Medical Centre is the sole medical practice in the Pitlochry district and covers around 700 square miles of north-west Perthshire.

The practice has its main premises at Ferry Road, Pitlochry but also has a branch surgery at Ford Road, Blair Atholl.

A call to the medical centre diverts to an answerphone, which says it is closed due to staff training.

It is not known whether Pitlochry Community Hospital, which is on the same site, is also affected by the network outage.

In a call to the hospital the line went dead.

More from Perth & Kinross

Eve Muirhead in curling action during a competition
Perth curling legend Eve Muirhead in 'shock' over council bid to axe Dewars ice…
Christopher Simpson.
Good Samaritan needed tetanus jab after Perth ear bite fight
Seafield Road in Broughty Ferry got a dusting of snow on Tuesday.
New snow warnings for Perthshire and Stirling - with strong winds set to hit…
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place until Thursday.
Tayside schools shut and transport disrupted due to freezing weather
Will Kent started losing his vision at age 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Blind Perth 'sword fighter' Will reveals how family adapted to new life when he…
Snow has fallen across the region including this street in Perth.
Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday
Snow in Perth on Tuesday.
Best pictures as snow falls across Tayside
3
Street sign for Bonnethill Road, Pitlochry.
Pitlochry holiday flats licence to be reviewed following theatre crew plea
Blair Atholl station.
Train services resume after signal failure at Blair Atholl
Andrew Valentine, arms folded, looking cross in the centre of Coupar Angus
'Fury' in Coupar Angus as solar farm developer appeals council rejection
3

Conversation