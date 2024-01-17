‘Major incident’ at Perthshire surgery after computer system crashes

A Perthshire surgery has declared a “major incident” after its computer system went down.

Atholl Medical Centre says it is without access to patient and clinical data due to a networking issue.

It posted on Facebook at 10.25am: “Major Incident! The surgery is currently without access to our computer systems due to a networking issue.

“This has been reported to IT as a major incident and is being looked into as a matter of urgency.

“Please bear with us at this time. We cannot access any patient data or our clinical systems.

“As soon as this is resolved we will update this post.

“Thank you for your patience.”

The Atholl Medical Centre is the sole medical practice in the Pitlochry district and covers around 700 square miles of north-west Perthshire.

The practice has its main premises at Ferry Road, Pitlochry but also has a branch surgery at Ford Road, Blair Atholl.

A call to the medical centre diverts to an answerphone, which says it is closed due to staff training.

It is not known whether Pitlochry Community Hospital, which is on the same site, is also affected by the network outage.

In a call to the hospital the line went dead.