Fife carer admits assaulting elderly resident and taking degrading videos

Liam Stark sang and laughed as he filmed the dementia patient in a corridor in just her underwear.

By Jamie McKenzie
Stark no longer works at Benore care centre in Lochore, Fife. Image: Google.
Stark no longer works at Benore care centre in Lochore, Fife. Image: Google.

A senior carer mocked a dementia patient while filming her at a Fife care facility, days after assaulting her by flicking her breasts.

Liam Stark laughed as he filmed the elderly woman in her underpants and t-shirt and chanted the song “Donald, where’s your troosers”.

During the assault, he claimed to other staff he was “having a laugh” as he repeatedly flicked her nipples over her t-shirt, causing her pain.

The 22-year-old, of Cook Square in Lochgelly, appeared in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the shocking crimes, which took place at Benore Care Centre in Lochore.

He no longer works there.

Painful assaults

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court that on July 27 2022 Stark was in a nursing station with two staff members when the woman, wearing a t-shirt without a bra underneath, entered and asked the time, to which Stark replied: “About time you had a watch”.

The fiscal depute said the two other workers saw him then “flick the nipple” of the woman, causing her to shout out in pain.

Ms Allan continued: “Both (employees) heard the accused laugh at this.

“They observed the complainer’s anger as she swore and attempted to slap at the accused”.

The fiscal said the two staff members told Stark to stop but he stated he was “only having a laugh”.

Stark flicked the woman’s nipple again, causing her pain once more.

The two witnesses saw she was distressed, upset and angry and holding her breast.

One of them intervened and the matter was reported to senior carers.

Vile videos

The court heard that around midnight on August 5 into 6 Stark began trying to get the attention of two other staff members concerning something on his mobile phone.

One looked and identified the same female patient in a video.

The fiscal depute said the video began with the woman and another elderly female resident engaged in an argument.

Stark could be heard laughing in the footage and when the employee attempted to walk away, Stark told her to keep watching and said: “It gets funnier”.

He scrolled to another video of the same woman, wearing only a t-shirt and underpants and alone in a corridor.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused laughs and chants within the video, singing ‘Donald, where’s your troosers’.”

Ms Allan said the staff member refused to keep watching and Stark walked off.

The same employee then reported the matter to a senior staff member.

Internal investigation

On August 8 Stark was formally suspended and an internal investigation was carried out.

In an interview he denied the allegation made by staff but handed in his resignation.

The complainer’s son was told and he contacted police.

The court heard the complainer is a vulnerable elderly woman who suffers from dementia and needs 24-hour care.

Stark pleaded guilty to assault and breach of the peace.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Stark has no previous convictions and is currently signed off work with mental health issues which have been “ongoing for some time”.

The solicitor said he would reserve full mitigation for the next court hearing.

Sheriff Charles Lugton adjourned sentencing until February 20 to obtain background reports and Stark’s bail was continued meantime.

