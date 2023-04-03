Watch the stunning free-kick that saw former Dundee United ace dubbed ‘the Scottish Pirlo’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Watch the stunning free-kick that saw former Dundee United ace dubbed ‘the Scottish Pirlo’

Scott Fraser has scored seven goals for Charlton Athletic this season

By Alan Temple
Fraser has been in fine form for Charlton. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Dundee United ace Scott Fraser has been jokingly likened to Italy icon Andrea Pirlo following a sensational free-kick.

The 28-year-old whipped a sumptuous strike into the top-corner from 25 yards as Charlton Athletic demolished Shrewsbury 6-0 on Saturday.

The wonderful effort took Fraser’s tally of goals for the campaign to seven, while he was nominated for League One player of the month in January.

He is arguably enjoying his finest run of form since arriving at The Valley in January 2022.

And ITV, who broadcast the highlights of lower league football in England, made the lofty comparison with Pirlo following Fraser’s latest moment of magic, which you can watch below.

Local lad Fraser made 106 appearances for United after emerging through the Tannadice academy, scoring 14 goals in the process.

He lifted the 2016/17 Challenge Cup with the Tangerines.

Fraser departed for Burton Albion in the summer of 2018 and has gone on to enjoy a solid career south of the border.

After finding the net 16 times in two seasons with the Brewers, he was snapped up by MK Dons and again showcased his eye for goal — scoring 14 times during the 2020/21 campaign and earning their players’ player of the year award.

An 18-month stint with Ipswich Town followed before Fraser made the move to Charlton.

The Addicks currently occupy 12th spot in League One and are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run, winning three of those.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn't in contention for…
Aziz Behich shrugs off Rangers fans' barbs as Dundee United defender reveals epic 60-HOUR…
5 Dundee United talking points: Remarkable Saturday 3pm jinx persists as size of Tangerines…
Peter Pawlett ‘close to tears’ as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin rues soft Rangers…
Rangers v Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Malik…
Rangers clash is no 'free hit' for Dundee United as Scott McMann insists Tangerines…
JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
Jim Goodwin on the Scotland v Spain blueprint Dundee United must follow against Rangers
Fran Sandaza: Why axe from 'worst club' Rangers was blessing in disguise as ex-Dundee…

Most Read

1
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

Hunt for man and woman with Glasgwegian accents after Arbroath pub attack
Fife hotel worker who brutalised women faces indeterminate jail sentence
Dad-of-two 'disgusted' after finding blood-spattered needle at Dundee playpark
How Perth Academy is using dance to tackle transphobia, racism and bigotry with Scottish…
Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn't need to die and should never have been in…
Best pictures as history is made at St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession
Dundee's biggest wins: Where does 7-0 hammering of Hamilton sit in the club record…
Dundee thug threatened to set fire to city multi with petrol
'Significant disruption' expected amid Dundee Council construction strike - how you'll be affected

Editor's Picks

Most Commented