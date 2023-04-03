Watch the stunning free-kick that saw former Dundee United ace dubbed ‘the Scottish Pirlo’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United ace Scott Fraser has been jokingly likened to Italy icon Andrea Pirlo following a sensational free-kick.

The 28-year-old whipped a sumptuous strike into the top-corner from 25 yards as Charlton Athletic demolished Shrewsbury 6-0 on Saturday.

The wonderful effort took Fraser’s tally of goals for the campaign to seven, while he was nominated for League One player of the month in January.

He is arguably enjoying his finest run of form since arriving at The Valley in January 2022.

And ITV, who broadcast the highlights of lower league football in England, made the lofty comparison with Pirlo following Fraser’s latest moment of magic, which you can watch below.

Some say he's the Scottish Pirlo 🪄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scott Fraser with the first of @CAFCofficial's 𝗦𝗜𝗫 against Shrewsbury Town! Watch @EFL highlights on ITV4 at 9pm tonight pic.twitter.com/wkUqrd2qcA — ITV Football (@itvfootball) April 1, 2023

Local lad Fraser made 106 appearances for United after emerging through the Tannadice academy, scoring 14 goals in the process.

He lifted the 2016/17 Challenge Cup with the Tangerines.

Fraser departed for Burton Albion in the summer of 2018 and has gone on to enjoy a solid career south of the border.

After finding the net 16 times in two seasons with the Brewers, he was snapped up by MK Dons and again showcased his eye for goal — scoring 14 times during the 2020/21 campaign and earning their players’ player of the year award.

An 18-month stint with Ipswich Town followed before Fraser made the move to Charlton.

The Addicks currently occupy 12th spot in League One and are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run, winning three of those.