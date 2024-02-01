Dundee midwife keeps daughter ‘at ease’ as she helps deliver grandson Leo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee midwife keeps daughter ‘at ease’ as she helps deliver grandson Leo

Cheryl Smith was at her daughter Jade's side during a 15-hour labour.

By James Simpson
Senior charge midwife Cheryl Smith, welcomed grandson Leo Duncan into the world.
Senior charge midwife Cheryl Smith, was on hand to welcome Leo Duncan into the world. Image: Jade Smith

A Dundee midwife can now add her grandson’s name to the list of the hundreds of babies she has helped deliver.

Cheryl Smith, 43, was at her daughter Jade’s side as she welcomed Leo into the world at Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday.

Mother and son are both doing well, with Leo weighing in at 7lb 8oz after being in labour for 15 hours.

Jade, 22, said her mum, a senior charge midwife, was there supporting her throughout alongside her partner Keiran Duncan.

Jade and Keiran welcome baby Leo into the world. Image: Jade Smith

Jade told The Courier she felt more “at ease” with her mum by her side.

‘My mum was there the whole time’

The healthcare assistant, who also works at Ninewells, said: “We knew we were having a boy at our 16-week scan.

“My mum was always going to be there with me at the birth as she was my birthing partner.

“She been a midwife for 12 years or so and helped to deliver hundreds of babies.

“Throughout the labour Mum was there. I felt more at ease with her being there with me.

“When she passed Leo to me and placed him on my chest it was amazing, it was very emotional.”

Proud mum Jade, with baby Leo Duncan. Image: Jade Smith

NHS Tayside shared the news online and heralded the moment as a “wonderful legacy” for Leo for his memory book.

Hundreds of people commented on the social media post wishing the couple well as they start their journey into parenthood.

One person said Jade was in “safe hands” with her mum by her side during the labour.

Jade added: “It’s been lovely seeing how excited everyone was at our news.”

Leo and his mum were expected to head home to St Mary’s on Thursday as they thanked the staff at Ninewells Hospital.

On Wednesday, Ninewells Hospital celebrated turning 50 years old after accepting its first 100 patients on January 31 1974.

