Dundee midwife keeps daughter ‘at ease’ as she helps deliver grandson Leo

A Dundee midwife can now add her grandson’s name to the list of the hundreds of babies she has helped deliver.

Cheryl Smith, 43, was at her daughter Jade’s side as she welcomed Leo into the world at Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday.

Mother and son are both doing well, with Leo weighing in at 7lb 8oz after being in labour for 15 hours.

Jade, 22, said her mum, a senior charge midwife, was there supporting her throughout alongside her partner Keiran Duncan.

Jade told The Courier she felt more “at ease” with her mum by her side.

‘My mum was there the whole time’

The healthcare assistant, who also works at Ninewells, said: “We knew we were having a boy at our 16-week scan.

“My mum was always going to be there with me at the birth as she was my birthing partner.

“She been a midwife for 12 years or so and helped to deliver hundreds of babies.

“Throughout the labour Mum was there. I felt more at ease with her being there with me.

“When she passed Leo to me and placed him on my chest it was amazing, it was very emotional.”

NHS Tayside shared the news online and heralded the moment as a “wonderful legacy” for Leo for his memory book.

Hundreds of people commented on the social media post wishing the couple well as they start their journey into parenthood.

One person said Jade was in “safe hands” with her mum by her side during the labour.

Jade added: “It’s been lovely seeing how excited everyone was at our news.”

Leo and his mum were expected to head home to St Mary’s on Thursday as they thanked the staff at Ninewells Hospital.

On Wednesday, Ninewells Hospital celebrated turning 50 years old after accepting its first 100 patients on January 31 1974.