Arbroath snap up Max Boruc from Hibs as Jim McIntyre hails ‘highly-rated’ loan keeper

Arbroath have signed goalkeeper Max Boruc on loan from Hibs until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Pole will go straight into the Lichties’ squad for their Tuesday night Championship clash away to Ayr United.

Boruc – a cousin of former Celtic keeper Artur Boruc – joined Hibs in the summer and has made three appearances; two in the Premiership and one in the Uefa Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre, whose side are fighting to climb into a safe position in the Championship, was delighted with the young goalie’s capture.

He said: “We are really happy to confirm the signing of Max until the end of the season.

“He is a highly-rated goalkeeper with lots of potential in the game and we are delighted he can futher his development here at Arbroath FC for the rest of the season.”

The 6’5″ stopper began his career at Husqvarna FF in Sweden before spells with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion’s academies.

He signed for Polish outfit – and one-time Dundee United European opponents – Slask Wroclaw in 2021, spending two years there, before linking up with Hibs after a successful trial in the summer of 2023.