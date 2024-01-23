Arbroath snap up Max Boruc from Hibs as Jim McIntyre hails ‘highly-rated’ loan keeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath snap up Max Boruc from Hibs as Jim McIntyre hails ‘highly-rated’ loan keeper

The Lichties have welcomed the Easter Road goalkeeper until the end of the season.

By Sean Hamilton
Max Boruc in Premiership action for Hibs against Hearts in October. Image: SNS
Max Boruc in Premiership action for Hibs against Hearts in October. Image: SNS

Arbroath have signed goalkeeper Max Boruc on loan from Hibs until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Pole will go straight into the Lichties’ squad for their Tuesday night Championship clash away to Ayr United.

Boruc – a cousin of former Celtic keeper Artur Boruc – joined Hibs in the summer and has made three appearances; two in the Premiership and one in the Uefa Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Max Boruc in European action for Hibs against Inter Club d’Escaldes at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre, whose side are fighting to climb into a safe position in the Championship,  was delighted with the young goalie’s capture.

He said: “We are really happy to confirm the signing of Max until the end of the season.

“He is a highly-rated goalkeeper with lots of potential in the game and we are delighted he can futher his development here at Arbroath FC for the rest of the season.”

The 6’5″ stopper began his career at Husqvarna FF in Sweden before spells with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion’s academies.

He signed for Polish outfit – and one-time Dundee United European opponents – Slask Wroclaw in 2021, spending two years there, before linking up with Hibs after a successful trial in the summer of 2023.

Conversation