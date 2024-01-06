Arbroath recruit Innes Murray on 18 months of graft behind overnight step up from Edinburgh City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Arbroath recruit Innes Murray on 18 months of graft behind overnight step up from Edinburgh City

Murray became Jim McIntyre's first signing as Arbroath boss.

By Ewan Smith
Innes Murray (left) and Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre. Image: Arbroath FC
Innes Murray (left) and Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre. Image: Arbroath FC

Innes Murray has spent every day of the last 18 months working his way back to a higher level – only for his move to Arbroath to happen overnight.

Murray had four loan spells away from parent club Hibernian before making a permanent switch to Edinburgh City.

But while he was always targeting a step-up, he never imagined it would happen as a result of the shock demise of the capital side.

City are teetering on the brink of financial disaster after failing to pay their players in December and they scrapped their women’s and development teams.

Several players, including Murray, were allowed to walk free with the midfielder becoming Jim McIntyre’s first signing at Arbroath.

Defender Gordon Walker joined him at Gayfield on Friday, joining from Irish side Cork City.

And Murray, who played 96 times for Edinburgh City, said: “I’ve wanted to move up a level for the last 18 months,

“I got my head down at Edinburgh City and worked really hard hoping my next step would be to go up a league. Like any player, I wanted to move up from League One and the Championship was a natural step.

“I didn’t imagine it would happen the way it did. It all happened so quickly last month. As soon as the downfall started at Edinburgh, I heard about Arbroath’s interest.

“I didn’t have to think long about it and jumped at a move to Arbroath.

“This is a great chance for me to come to a club that has been pretty stable in the Championship for a number of years. That was a big attraction to me and I want to help Arbroath stay up and kick on from there.”

Innes Murray in pre-season action for Edinburgh City against Hibs. Image: SNS

Murray, 25, trained with Arbroath for several weeks before making his debut in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Dundee United.

While he’s still on a crash course to learn about all things Arbroath, he’s already picked up a few new travel pals.

And he could yet be joined by more new recruits, with Jim McIntyre keen to add to his threadbare squad.

He added: “I’ve signed an 18 month contract and want to make an impact.

“I’m just settling in but the rest of the players have made me feel really welcome.

“I’m already in a car school with the likes of Michael McKenna and David Gold so it’s a good one and hopefully I can make an impact on the pitch.”

