Arbroath recruit Innes Murray on 18 months of graft behind overnight step up from Edinburgh City

Innes Murray has spent every day of the last 18 months working his way back to a higher level – only for his move to Arbroath to happen overnight.

Murray had four loan spells away from parent club Hibernian before making a permanent switch to Edinburgh City.

But while he was always targeting a step-up, he never imagined it would happen as a result of the shock demise of the capital side.

City are teetering on the brink of financial disaster after failing to pay their players in December and they scrapped their women’s and development teams.

Several players, including Murray, were allowed to walk free with the midfielder becoming Jim McIntyre’s first signing at Arbroath.

Defender Gordon Walker joined him at Gayfield on Friday, joining from Irish side Cork City.

Welcome Gordon Walker Arbroath FC are delighted to announce defender Gordon Walker as our second signing of the new year on an 18-month contract. Gordon, 25, joins the Club from Cork City. Welcome to the Club! ➡️https://t.co/addwjDpG2j pic.twitter.com/6tIMHVzLHv — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 5, 2024

And Murray, who played 96 times for Edinburgh City, said: “I’ve wanted to move up a level for the last 18 months,

“I got my head down at Edinburgh City and worked really hard hoping my next step would be to go up a league. Like any player, I wanted to move up from League One and the Championship was a natural step.

“I didn’t imagine it would happen the way it did. It all happened so quickly last month. As soon as the downfall started at Edinburgh, I heard about Arbroath’s interest.

“I didn’t have to think long about it and jumped at a move to Arbroath.

“This is a great chance for me to come to a club that has been pretty stable in the Championship for a number of years. That was a big attraction to me and I want to help Arbroath stay up and kick on from there.”

Murray, 25, trained with Arbroath for several weeks before making his debut in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Dundee United.

While he’s still on a crash course to learn about all things Arbroath, he’s already picked up a few new travel pals.

And he could yet be joined by more new recruits, with Jim McIntyre keen to add to his threadbare squad.

He added: “I’ve signed an 18 month contract and want to make an impact.

“I’m just settling in but the rest of the players have made me feel really welcome.

“I’m already in a car school with the likes of Michael McKenna and David Gold so it’s a good one and hopefully I can make an impact on the pitch.”