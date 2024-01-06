Ask a Local: An insider’s guide to five great things about Monifieth

Jean Lee had more reason than most to look forward to what 2024 has in store for Monifieth.

Because taking shape on the seafront is the new community hub which has been the long-held dream of Monifieth Community Resource Group which she chairs.

The £2 million development is due for completion at the end of the summer.

And Jean says it will be the icing on the cake for the ‘big village’ perfectly positioned on the Angus coast.

“I’ve lived here for more than twenty years, the longest I’ve ever stayed in one place, and there are some very good reasons why I haven’t left,” says Jean.

“We’ve got bakers and hairdressers and takeaways, a post office, chemists and a medical centre, pubs, eating-in places, gift shops, dentists, solicitors and more.

“We’re near to the city of Dundee and there are decent bus and train links.

“It’s hard to choose my favourite things about this big village, but here goes.”

1. Setting

“The location of Monifieth is superb,” Jean says.

“We have rolling hills at our back and the beautiful Firth of Tay to the front.

“There are views to Tentsmuir, the open sea, north Fife and also to Broughty Castle.

“I love the big skies round Monifieth; there’s a wonderful sense of space within five minutes of wherever you are.

“Settled in a natural bay, our beach is long with lovely soft sand and the waters are fairly family-friendly with lots of opportunities for building sand castles and paddling.

“Wild swimming is also popular with some hardy adults – I raise my cap to them!

“And the location also provides us with the title of Sunny Monifieth.

“Dundee is Scotland’s sunniest city, and wee Monifieth just round the corner is sunnier than Dundee.

“Because of our setting in the bay we also dodge most of the haar which creeps in over the Ferry and Dundee. Our microclimate is a real boon.”

2. Walks

“If you like a daunder out of doors then there’s lots of choice.

“I have a dog and do a fair bit of walking round the town.

“The waterfront cycle/walk route that ends up at the V&A Dundee via Broughty Ferry, has seen a real upgrade recently.

“It means more people can share the route giving plenty space for passing bikes, dog walkers, runners, walkers and scooters. And the lighting means we can linger in the gloaming, or later.

“When the red flag of Barry Buddon’s military camp is down, a walk to the lighthouse at Buddon Ness at the eastmost tip of the bay is gorgeous.

“Maybe take a flask and sandwiches though. It’s further than you think!

“All through and round Monifieth are wee lanes and paths that take you away from roads.

“Most people know about the paths round the Seven Arches but there is a massive network throughout the town, even through the new builds up off Victoria Street.

“In Dundee these paths are known as cu’ies [cutties] – I don’t think there’s a similar a similar local name used here.

3. Sports

“As well as swimming our bay provides excellent conditions for paddle boarding and kite surfing,” Jean continues.

“These hardy souls come at all times of the year and the kites look spectacular from the shore.

“It would be great if some competition could be staged here as apparently the conditions are world-class.

“If you prefer your outdoor action to involve a ball then we have medal standard golf courses which attract international competitions as well as lots of locals.

“The courses are really beautiful and non golfing walkers are tolerated due to the courses being publicly owned with a local board of management running things.

“Football is thriving, with Monifieth Athletic providing training and fixtures at their well equipped grounds for all ages and sexes.

4. Education

“My background is in education and so I’m very aware that we’re really lucky to have excellent primary and secondary schools in the area.

“This means young families are drawn to live here. And hopefully to stay.

“All the schools are well embedded in the community, playing an active part, and our young people don’t have to travel to receive good schooling.”

The new £66 million Monifieth High is under construction beside the existing secondary.

The 1,200-pupil school is due for completion in August 2025.

“And if they want to move on to higher or further education we are close to Dundee with two universities and a large college,” she adds.

5. People

“The main attraction of Monifieth for me though is the people.

“They’re welcoming and friendly and create a sense of settled community.

“Holidaymakers return time after time, often finally to set up home permanently.

“There are lots of examples of generations all living close by to each other with lots of grandparents and great-grandparents sharing the daily lives of their children.

“Monifieth is a relaxed pace where the quality of life is high and people get to really know neighbours and make new friends.

“The new community hub is going to be the icing on the cake.

“It’s been the number one priority of locals for more than forty years and now it’s taking shape before our eyes.

“Now our fabulous community will have a space where we can share all sorts of activities and fun events, and just hang out with a cuppie, friends and an inspiring view.”